en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Phoenix Mall in Bengaluru Ordered to Close for 15 Days Amid Traffic Congestion and Public Disturbance

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:01 pm EST
Phoenix Mall in Bengaluru Ordered to Close for 15 Days Amid Traffic Congestion and Public Disturbance

On December 30, Commissioner B. Dayananda of the Bengaluru City Police issued an order to restrict public access to Phoenix Mall of Asia. The closure, effective from December 31, 2023, to January 15, 2024, aims to prevent annoyance, obstruction, and disturbance to public tranquility during New Year celebrations and the forthcoming Makara Sankranti festival. The decision invokes sections 144(1) and 144(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

From Christmas Chaos to New Year Closure

The order comes after Phoenix Mall became a significant source of traffic congestion on Christmas eve. The lack of sufficient parking space at the mall has led to vehicles queuing at the entrance and causing prolonged traffic halts on adjacent roads. According to the Bengaluru Police, the mall, with only two basement floors allocated for parking, is incapable of accommodating the estimated 10,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers.

Partial Occupancy Certificate Under Scrutiny

The police have further requested Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to withdraw the partial Occupancy Certificate (OC) issued to the mall due to these issues. According to the partial OC, the mall is a 12-story building with only two basement floors allocated for parking. This provision is insufficient for the volume of visitors Phoenix Mall attracts, leading to significant traffic congestion and public inconvenience.

A Controversial Past

The Phoenix Mall of Asia has been in the news for various reasons since its opening. From causing major traffic congestion on Christmas Eve to being the target of vandalism by activists for not having signboards in Kannada, the mall has been a focal point of contention. The Bengaluru Police estimate that the mall needs to provide parking for at least 10,000 cars and as many two-wheelers to efficiently manage the traffic flow.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy

By Dil Bar Irshad

State Bank of India Shares Show Bullish Trend, Brokerages Optimistic

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bollywood's Blockbuster Comeback: Rs 500 Crore Becomes New Box Office Benchmark in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

2023 Year-End Wrap: From Cricket Scandals to Gaza Conflict

By Salman Khan

Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya ...
@India · 6 mins
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya ...
heart comment 0
Air India Express Sees Ayodhya as an Emerging Hotspot for Aviation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Air India Express Sees Ayodhya as an Emerging Hotspot for Aviation
India Flags Off New Vande Bharat Trains, Boosting Southern Connectivity

By Rafia Tasleem

India Flags Off New Vande Bharat Trains, Boosting Southern Connectivity
Debunking Myths: A Study on Misconceptions Among Cancer Patient Caregivers

By Dil Bar Irshad

Debunking Myths: A Study on Misconceptions Among Cancer Patient Caregivers
Leopard Sighting in Tirumala Sparks Safety Concerns

By Dil Bar Irshad

Leopard Sighting in Tirumala Sparks Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
CNBC's Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023
2 mins
CNBC's Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023
Muslim Leaders Expand 'Abandon Biden' Campaign Nationwide
2 mins
Muslim Leaders Expand 'Abandon Biden' Campaign Nationwide
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' Re-election Bid
3 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' Re-election Bid
Unveiling the Top Nonalcoholic Beverages: Celebratory Feel without the Alcohol
3 mins
Unveiling the Top Nonalcoholic Beverages: Celebratory Feel without the Alcohol
Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy
3 mins
Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS
4 mins
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS
Israel Rejects South Africa's 'Genocide' Accusations at the ICJ
4 mins
Israel Rejects South Africa's 'Genocide' Accusations at the ICJ
2023 Year-End Wrap: From Cricket Scandals to Gaza Conflict
6 mins
2023 Year-End Wrap: From Cricket Scandals to Gaza Conflict
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya
6 mins
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
28 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app