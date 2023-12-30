Phoenix Mall in Bengaluru Ordered to Close for 15 Days Amid Traffic Congestion and Public Disturbance

On December 30, Commissioner B. Dayananda of the Bengaluru City Police issued an order to restrict public access to Phoenix Mall of Asia. The closure, effective from December 31, 2023, to January 15, 2024, aims to prevent annoyance, obstruction, and disturbance to public tranquility during New Year celebrations and the forthcoming Makara Sankranti festival. The decision invokes sections 144(1) and 144(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

From Christmas Chaos to New Year Closure

The order comes after Phoenix Mall became a significant source of traffic congestion on Christmas eve. The lack of sufficient parking space at the mall has led to vehicles queuing at the entrance and causing prolonged traffic halts on adjacent roads. According to the Bengaluru Police, the mall, with only two basement floors allocated for parking, is incapable of accommodating the estimated 10,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers.

Partial Occupancy Certificate Under Scrutiny

The police have further requested Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to withdraw the partial Occupancy Certificate (OC) issued to the mall due to these issues. According to the partial OC, the mall is a 12-story building with only two basement floors allocated for parking. This provision is insufficient for the volume of visitors Phoenix Mall attracts, leading to significant traffic congestion and public inconvenience.

A Controversial Past

The Phoenix Mall of Asia has been in the news for various reasons since its opening. From causing major traffic congestion on Christmas Eve to being the target of vandalism by activists for not having signboards in Kannada, the mall has been a focal point of contention. The Bengaluru Police estimate that the mall needs to provide parking for at least 10,000 cars and as many two-wheelers to efficiently manage the traffic flow.