Business

Philip Morris International Appoints Navaneel Kar as Managing Director of its India Operations

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Philip Morris International Appoints Navaneel Kar as Managing Director of its India Operations

Philip Morris International (PMI) has announced the appointment of Navaneel Kar as the Managing Director of its India operations, IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited. Kar, a seasoned professional with over a quarter of a century’s experience in various consumer sectors, is set to lead the transformation journey of Philip Morris in India, with an emphasis on sustainable business growth. He will be reporting to Ankur Modi, the cluster head of South Asia and Indochina at PMI.

From Tata Motors to Philip Morris

Before taking up his new position at PMI, Kar held leadership roles at Tata Consumer Products where he served as the President of Sales. His extensive experience spans multiple sectors, including food, tobacco, personal care, and beverages. In addition to his experience at Tata Consumer Products, Kar has also worked with other renowned brands like ITC and Tata Motors, adding to his rich professional portfolio.

A Dual Role: Business and Art

Apart from his professional pursuits, Kar is also a published poet and a certified yoga instructor, demonstrating a blend of business acumen and artistic inclination. His passion for literature, mindfulness, and yoga indicates his commitment to personal development and wellness, which he hopes to bring into the workplace to foster an inclusive and progressive environment.

Philip Morris: Adapting to Market Changes

In recent times, Philip Morris has been transitioning towards smoking alternatives in response to stricter regulations and evolving consumer preferences. Despite the decline in traditional cigarette demand in certain markets, the company has raised its annual profit forecast following a successful third quarter. This success has been spurred by increased cigarette prices, the surging demand for its heated tobacco products, and the growth of its oral nicotine product, ZYN. With Kar at the helm of its Indian operations, PMI aims to further this success and continue its transformation journey.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

