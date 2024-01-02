Phantom Digital Effects Ltd Shares Surge Following Successful QIP

Shares of Phantom Digital Effects Ltd, an accomplished name in the realm of visual effects (VFX) for films and series, surged by 2 percent in Tuesday’s trading session. This uptick follows a successful Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) that raised Rs. 800 million to bolster the company’s ambitious expansion plans.

Strong Market Performance

Phantom Digital Effects has been a shining star in the market, delivering a whopping 129 percent return to its shareholders in the past year. The stock displayed a bullish trend, opening at Rs. 454.90, a notch higher than the previous closing price of Rs. 441.15. It climbed to a peak of Rs. 455 during the trading session, signaling a robust investor confidence.

Successful QIP and Future Plans

The stock’s ascent came on the heels of the company’s announcement of an Rs. 80 million QIP completion. Notably, the investment round attracted international firms such as BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) PTE. The influx of funds will be channelized towards enhancing capabilities, cushioning working capital needs, and addressing general corporate purposes.

Phantom Digital Effects: A Rising Star

Phantom Digital Effects has reported an astounding financial performance, with its revenue and net profits soaring by 163 percent and 220 percent respectively in the last financial year. The company has earned its stripes creating VFX for major films and has bagged contracts with leading production houses and OTT platforms.

With its headquarters nestled in Chennai since its inception in 2016, Phantom Digital Effects has evolved as a global provider of VFX solutions. The company is strategically expanding its footprint both domestically and internationally, making significant investments in technology and exploring opportunities in the burgeoning gaming and animation sectors.