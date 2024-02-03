Petronet LNG Financial Performance: A Closer Look at Discrepancies and Future Prospects

In an era of volatile energy markets, Petronet LNG, one of India's key gas companies, has reported an adjusted EBITDA of INR 11 billion, falling short of the projected INR 12.5 billion. This financial hiccup has been linked to a considerable escalation in 'other expenses', primarily due to provisions for Use or Pay (UoP) charges for the third quarter, amassing a total of INR 2.3 billion.

Improved Utilization Rates Amid Financial Discrepancies

Despite the financial shortfall, Petronet LNG saw a significant uptick in the utilization rates of its facilities. The company’s Dahej facility reached a utilization rate of 99%, a staggering increment from the 70% recorded in the preceding quarter. Concurrently, the Kochi facility has reached a 22% utilization rate, marking a year-over-year increase of 160 basis points. This surge in utilization rates demonstrates the company's adaptive resilience in a dynamic marketplace.

Management Initiatives Towards UoP Charges

Addressing the UoP charges, Petronet LNG's management has reached settlements with customers and procured bank guarantees as collateral. Additionally, the company has proposed an incentive to waive UoP charges, contingent on customers achieving their target volumes by December 2024 for CY21 targets, and by December 2025 for CY22 targets. In case of failure to meet these targets, the company reserves the right to encash the bank guarantees, a strategic move aimed at ensuring operational sustainability.

Neutral Outlook for Petronet LNG

The outlook for Petronet LNG is guarded, with looming concerns over the sustainability of high return ratios. Particularly, the return on capital employed (ROCE) for upcoming projects is forecasted to be lower, oscillating between 7% and 18%. These projections have led to the reiteration of a Neutral rating with a target price of INR 295 for Petronet LNG. However, investors are advised to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions, as the energy sector is known for its inherent volatility and unpredictability.

Petronet LNG and QatarEnergy: An Industry Benchmark in the Making

As part of the India Energy Week, Petronet LNG along with other pivotal gas companies in India, is expected to finalize substantial long-term LNG contracts. The most anticipated of these is the extension of long-term LNG contracts between Petronet LNG and QatarEnergy, estimated around 8.5 million mt/year. The specifics of this renewal have been kept under wraps, arousing keen interest among market participants. The terms of this deal are poised to set an industry benchmark for oil-linked long-term contracts and negotiations. Furthermore, India and Qatar have been exploring mutual energy investments as part of India's strategic plan to elevate the share of gas in the country's energy mix to 15% by 2030.