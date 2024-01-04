en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Petrol Supply Resumes and Vegetable Supply Partially Restored in Bhopal After Truck Drivers’ Strike

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Petrol Supply Resumes and Vegetable Supply Partially Restored in Bhopal After Truck Drivers’ Strike

Following a truck drivers’ strike that disrupted fuel and vegetable supplies in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, normalcy is gradually restoring. The strike’s conclusion on Tuesday night marked a much-needed relief for vehicle owners, contributing to the less chaotic scenes at most petrol pumps unlike previous days. However, some fuel stations reported inadequate stocks of petrol and diesel, and some even appeared deserted as service tankers from the oil depot remain unavailable.

Strike’s Impact on Fuel Supply

The strike, a reaction against the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) law, led to panic buying of fuel in at least eight states including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The law, which imposes a penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a Rs 7 lakh fine for drivers causing serious road accidents by negligent driving and fleeing the scene, sparked nationwide protests and blockades on major highways, including the Bhopal-Gwalior link.

Despite the end of the strike, the supply chain has yet to fully recover. Pump owners, to maintain supplies, have resorted to employing private tankers as replacements for the unavailable service tankers from the oil depot. The Union government, in an effort to quell the protests, has opened talks with association leaders, promising detailed discussions before implementing the new penalties.

Vegetable Supply Partially Restored

Alongside the fuel crisis, the strike also disrupted the vegetable supply in Bhopal. While the supply has been partially restored, prices of some vegetables remain high. Tomatoes, previously sold at Rs 30 per kg, are now priced at Rs 40 per kg. However, the price of potatoes has decreased from Rs 40 per kg during the strike to Rs 20 per kg. The vegetable supply is expected to normalize within the next couple of days, as new supplies from fields are anticipated to start by Thursday and stabilize by the weekend.

In conclusion, while the strike has ended, its echoes are still felt in the disrupted supply chains of fuel and vegetables. Yet, with the government’s intervention and the efforts of pump owners, a return to normalcy seems to be on the horizon.

0
Agriculture Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
2 mins ago
Jia Dorj: The Forester Who Turned Desert Into Forest
Jia Dorj, a devoted forester, hailing from Ejin Horoo Banner forest farm in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, has been instrumental in transforming the once desolate landscapes of the Mu Us Desert into lush, verdant expanses. Having started his journey in 1980, Dorj’s life work spans over four decades, during which time he has planted more than
Jia Dorj: The Forester Who Turned Desert Into Forest
USDA Grant Funds Penn State Extension's Farm Succession Program
7 mins ago
USDA Grant Funds Penn State Extension's Farm Succession Program
China's Ecological Restoration: Transforming Barren Hills into Thriving Grasslands
20 mins ago
China's Ecological Restoration: Transforming Barren Hills into Thriving Grasslands
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
2 mins ago
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
Pesticide Applicator Class to be Held at 2024 Farm Show
4 mins ago
Pesticide Applicator Class to be Held at 2024 Farm Show
Louisiana Crawfish Shortage: A Blow to Local Cuisine and Economy
7 mins ago
Louisiana Crawfish Shortage: A Blow to Local Cuisine and Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
15 seconds
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
22 seconds
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Faces Two Misdemeanor Charges
28 seconds
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Faces Two Misdemeanor Charges
Callaway Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Driven Irons
59 seconds
Callaway Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Driven Irons
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
1 min
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
Biden Administration Challenges Texas' Immigration Law, SB 4: A Clash over Constitutional Authority
1 min
Biden Administration Challenges Texas' Immigration Law, SB 4: A Clash over Constitutional Authority
Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft
1 min
Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Workout: A Comprehensive Review
1 min
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Workout: A Comprehensive Review
Olympia City Council Vacancy: Six Candidates Advance to Interview Stage
1 min
Olympia City Council Vacancy: Six Candidates Advance to Interview Stage
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app