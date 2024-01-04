Petrol Supply Resumes and Vegetable Supply Partially Restored in Bhopal After Truck Drivers’ Strike

Following a truck drivers’ strike that disrupted fuel and vegetable supplies in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, normalcy is gradually restoring. The strike’s conclusion on Tuesday night marked a much-needed relief for vehicle owners, contributing to the less chaotic scenes at most petrol pumps unlike previous days. However, some fuel stations reported inadequate stocks of petrol and diesel, and some even appeared deserted as service tankers from the oil depot remain unavailable.

Strike’s Impact on Fuel Supply

The strike, a reaction against the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) law, led to panic buying of fuel in at least eight states including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The law, which imposes a penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a Rs 7 lakh fine for drivers causing serious road accidents by negligent driving and fleeing the scene, sparked nationwide protests and blockades on major highways, including the Bhopal-Gwalior link.

Despite the end of the strike, the supply chain has yet to fully recover. Pump owners, to maintain supplies, have resorted to employing private tankers as replacements for the unavailable service tankers from the oil depot. The Union government, in an effort to quell the protests, has opened talks with association leaders, promising detailed discussions before implementing the new penalties.

Vegetable Supply Partially Restored

Alongside the fuel crisis, the strike also disrupted the vegetable supply in Bhopal. While the supply has been partially restored, prices of some vegetables remain high. Tomatoes, previously sold at Rs 30 per kg, are now priced at Rs 40 per kg. However, the price of potatoes has decreased from Rs 40 per kg during the strike to Rs 20 per kg. The vegetable supply is expected to normalize within the next couple of days, as new supplies from fields are anticipated to start by Thursday and stabilize by the weekend.

In conclusion, while the strike has ended, its echoes are still felt in the disrupted supply chains of fuel and vegetables. Yet, with the government’s intervention and the efforts of pump owners, a return to normalcy seems to be on the horizon.