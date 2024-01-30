Petra Sörling Stresses on Grassroots Facilities During Visit to Kapadvanj Kelavani Mandal

International Table Tennis Federation President and International Olympic Committee member, Petra Sörling, recently visited the Kapadvanj Kelavani Mandal (KKM) in India's Kheda district. The purpose of her visit was to review the sports facilities in preparation for the 2036 Olympics bid. Sörling emphasized the importance of building grassroots facilities to boost sports, the country, and society at large.

KKM: Fostering Educational, Health, and Sports Development

The Kapadvanj Kelavani Mandal, established in 1940, is a public charitable trust committed to enhancing education, healthcare, and sports training in the region. The trust attracts over 7,000 students annually, demonstrating its significant impact on the local community.

In recent years, KKM has shifted its focus towards sports development, particularly for marginalized communities. The trust already boasts active community involvement in badminton tournaments, a testament to their commitment to sports development.

Addressing Barriers for Marginalized Communities in Sports

Moulik Bhatt, CEO of KKM, highlighted the trust's role in breaking down barriers for marginalized individuals who lack financial resources and face an inferiority complex. The trust focuses on first gaining the trust of these individuals through education before introducing them to the world of sports. According to Bhatt, table tennis was a natural progression for the trust, following their success in badminton.

Potential Boost from the 2036 Olympics Bid

During her visit, Sörling underscored the potential impact of India's bid for the 2036 Olympics. While the bid is still in its early stages, it could provide a significant boost, not just for sports, but also for the country and society at large. The development and enhancement of grassroots facilities, like those at KKM, would play a key role in the success of this bid.