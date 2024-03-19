Petitioners Seek CBI Probe Against Monson Mavunkal for ₹10 Crore Fraud in Kerala

Amid escalating tensions, petitioners battling against notorious fake antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal have decided to escalate their fight by approaching the Kerala High Court. Their plea? To transfer the ongoing investigation from local police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), spotlighting the complexity and cross-state nature of the fraud that allegedly swindled them out of ₹10 crore.

Advertisment

Allegations and Accusations

During a press conference held on March 19, M.T. Shameer and Shanumon, representing the aggrieved party, vehemently refuted claims by the Crime Branch's DySP Y.R. Rustom regarding the financial transactions that took place. Rustom had previously indicated that a significant portion of the funds transferred to Monson was through hawala, a claim the petitioners are now challenging. They have also announced their intention to provide statements to the Enforcement Directorate, further complicating the case's financial web.

Investigation Under Scrutiny

Advertisment

The call for CBI intervention stems from the petitioners' dissatisfaction with the current investigative trajectory, which they argue has been derailed by internal police politics and attempts to shield certain officers. Allegations of sexual harassment and other charges have also begun to surface, diverting focus from the original financial fraud accusation. The petitioners have highlighted how the investigation was allegedly manipulated, with senior police officers being protected despite evidence of complicity.

Broader Implications

The case against Monson Mavunkal extends beyond the borders of Kerala, touching upon numerous states and involving figures from diverse backgrounds. This expansion underscores the complexity of the investigation and the need for a centralized agency like the CBI to take over. As the legal battle intensifies, the implications for law enforcement's accountability and the integrity of the investigation process are profound, raising questions about the efficacy of state-level police in handling cases of significant financial and interstate dimensions.