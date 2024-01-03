en English
Business

Pervasive Non-compliance with Fire Safety Norms Uncovered by PCMC Survey

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
Pervasive Non-compliance with Fire Safety Norms Uncovered by PCMC Survey

In a startling revelation, a fire safety survey conducted by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has uncovered widespread non-compliance with fire safety regulations across Pune’s twin cities. The survey, initiated in October of the previous year, has covered 43,925 of the over 75,000 registered commercial entities within PCMC jurisdiction, including hospitals, educational institutions, shops, and industrial units.

Alarming Non-Compliance

The preliminary findings of the survey have raised concerns, indicating almost all of the surveyed establishments are not adhering to fire safety norms. The scope of non-compliance includes deficiencies in fire safety measures, missing licenses, and incomplete documentation. These establishments, now under scrutiny, have been served with text messages by the Fire department, urging them to furnish updated fire safety information.

PCMC’s Proactive Approach

PCMC has shown urgency in its actions, swiftly communicating with the owners and occupants of these establishments. A link has been provided in the messages for the recipients to submit the requisite information. This move is part of a proactive approach by the PCMC, aimed at preventing incidents like the recent tragic fire at an ‘illegal’ candle factory in Talawade, which claimed the lives of 14 people.

Action Against Non-cooperative Establishments

Around 700 establishments have been identified that denied entry to the survey teams. PCMC has made it clear that it plans to take appropriate action against these non-cooperative entities. PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh highlighted the priority of citizen safety and the need for commercial establishments to comply with safety standards. Additional Commissioner Pradeep Jambhale Patil also expressed concern over the number of establishments lacking proper fire safety measures and affirmed the commitment to fostering a safer environment.

Business India Safety
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

