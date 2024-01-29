Persistent Systems Unveils Interim Dividend and Suggests Stock Split Amid Financial Upswing

Persistent Systems Ltd., a formidable player in the IT sector, has announced an interim dividend of Rs 32 per share on the face value of Rs 10 each for the fiscal year 2023-2024. In an unprecedented move, the company has also advocated for a stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 5 per share.

The dividend's record date has been set for January 30, 2024, and, aligned with the T+1 settlement process, the stock will trade ex-dividend on the same day.

A Timely Payout

As per regulatory guidelines, Persistent Systems is required to remit the approved dividend within 30 days of its pronouncement. This implies that the payout should reach shareholders by February 18, 2024. The company's commitment to ensuring a swift dividend distribution demonstrates its dedication to shareholder satisfaction and fiscal responsibility.

Stellar Financial Performance

The quarter ending December 31 brought promising results for Persistent Systems. The company registered a remarkable 20.2% surge in net profit to Rs 286.1 crore and a commendable 15.2% increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 2,498.2 crore, year-on-year. The EBITDA margin also escalated, reaching a robust 17.7%. The Total Contract Value (TCV) booked stood at a notable $521.4 million, and the Annual Contract Value (ACV) for the quarter was $392.1 million, both reflecting the company's strong financial health and sustained growth trajectory.

Technical Analysis and Market Outlook

Deven Mehata, an Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking, holds a bullish outlook on Persistent Systems. The company's stocks are currently trading above various critical Exponential Moving Averages, signaling an upward trend. Mehata suggests a potential near-term target price of Rs 9500, indicating promising returns for investors.

In conclusion, Persistent Systems' recent interim dividend announcement, proposed stock split, and steady financial performance all point towards a robust and secure fiscal future for the company and its shareholders.