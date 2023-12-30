Persistent Severe Fog in Delhi Disrupts Air Traffic and Deteriorates Air Quality

A thick shroud of fog has completely engulfed Delhi, causing significant disturbances in air traffic and marking a considerable dip in the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI). This severe weather condition has led to the delay of over 80 flights, affecting numerous passengers and triggering a fog advisory for several states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and the northern areas of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Impact on Air Travel

The foggy conditions have heavily impacted the schedules of several flights for three consecutive days. This includes five flights bound for Pune airport and three departing flights that were cancelled on Friday due to the fog-induced disruption in air traffic. The visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi starkly illustrate the extent of the low visibility affecting flight schedules. With the severity of the situation, it has been a pressing issue for multiple days, indicating the fog’s persistence and its subsequent disruption to travel.

Severe AQI and Travel Warnings

The Air Quality Index in Delhi has plummeted to a ‘severe’ level due to the dense fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for dense fog in North India, warning of challenging driving conditions and potential slower journey times. This has resulted in the issuance of advisories, cautioning travelers on potential impacts on airports, highways, and railway routes.

Disruptions and Delays

Passengers faced difficulties due to the foggy conditions, with flights and trains being delayed and diverted. Visibility was recorded at various locations, even as preparations for the Republic Day parade continue in full swing despite the harsh weather conditions. The fog over north India has caused delays and diversions for more than 100 flights in the past three days, raising questions about whether the problem could have been mitigated, especially given the availability of CAT IIIB landing systems and trained pilots.

Despite the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) pressing airlines and airports to prepare for fog, flight disruptions have been significant, resulting in airlines bearing massive costs when flights are stalled or cancelled. More than 70 flights departing from IGI Airport were delayed due to low visibility, with passengers facing difficulties and delays ranging between 2 to 8 hours. The adverse weather has also affected train services, with at least 30 trains being delayed. The Republic Day parade preparations, however, are still in full swing despite the harsh weather conditions.