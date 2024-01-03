en English
Persistence Rewarded: Former Dubai Resident Wins $1M After 23 Years

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:42 am EST
In a remarkable testament to the power of hope, Gowda Ashok Gopal, a 59-year-old former resident of Dubai, has emerged victorious in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw after purchasing tickets for 23 consecutive years. This Indian national, who now resides in Mumbai, hit the jackpot by winning the $1 million grand prize in the latest draw on December 20, during DDF’s 40th anniversary.

Persistence Pays Off

Gopal’s unwavering faith in his luck has finally paid off. He purchased the winning ticket number 3082 online, in line with his annual tradition of buying a ticket on December 20th since the inaugural draw in 1999. This win makes him the 222nd Indian national to secure the $1 million prize since this promotional event commenced.

Charitable Intentions

After two decades of anticipation, Gopal’s triumph is not solely about personal gain. He intends to channel his winnings towards charity work and initiatives focused on renewable energy. His philanthropic plans underscore the positive ripple effect that such windfalls can have when they land in the hands of those committed to giving back to society.

More Winners in the Fray

The DDF draw did not stop at making one millionaire. On the same day, Hannan Mohamed Abdurehman, an Ethiopian national, also became a dollar millionaire, further highlighting the international appeal of these draws. Additionally, the DDF’s promotional draws expanded their generosity towards the winners of the Finest Surprise draw. Safeer Palliparamdil won a luxury Mercedes Benz S500 by entering the draw in his four-year-old son’s name, while Mustafa Wali Mohammad rode away with a Harley-Davidson Sportster S motorbike.

These winners join the burgeoning list of beneficiaries of DDF’s promotional draws, which have been transforming lives and creating millionaires since their inception in November 1999.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

