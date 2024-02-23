Pernod Ricard to Quench India's Thirst for Malt: A $200 Million Distillery in Maharashtra

In a move that marks a significant pivot towards self-reliance in the Indian spirit market, French distillery giant Pernod Ricard has unveiled plans to invest $200 million in what will become its largest Asian distillery in Nagpur, Maharashtra. This strategic investment aims to reduce India's dependency on imported malt and scotch, promising an infusion of local flavor and economic benefits. The distillery, expected to churn out up to 13 million litres of Indian malt annually, represents not only a substantial leap in domestic spirit production but also a nod towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative.

Boosting Local Economy and Agriculture

The agreement between the Maharashtra government and Pernod Ricard India is poised to transform the socio-economic landscape of the region. With an eye on sustainability, the project is expected to benefit approximately 35,000 acres of farmers' land through the cultivation of barley, a critical raw material for the distillery. It's a significant step towards creating a new ecosystem for value addition in the farming sector, with Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, highlighting the potential for a substantial boost in the livelihood of local farmers.

Moreover, this venture is set to generate numerous direct and indirect employment opportunities, aiming to employ a workforce of up to 700-800 individuals. The distillery's commissioning signals a positive impact on ancillary industries and services, fostering an environment of growth and prosperity for local entrepreneurs and the farmer community alike.

Strategic Move in the Spirit Industry

The establishment of the Nagpur distillery underscores Pernod Ricard's commitment to producing high-quality spirits within India's borders. By localizing production, the company aims to cater to the Indian market's growing appetite for malt and scotch, ensuring a steady supply of locally produced, high-quality spirits. This move is not just about meeting market demand; it's a strategic step towards sustainability, reducing the carbon footprint associated with importing spirits from abroad.

Pernod Ricard, known for its prestigious portfolio including Chivas Regal, Glenlivet, and Absolut, envisions this project as a cornerstone for its operations in Asia. The focus on local sourcing and production is expected to foster a closer relationship with the consumer base, offering a unique selling proposition in the increasingly competitive spirit market.

Impact on India's Global Standing

The construction of Pernod Ricard's largest Asian distillery in Maharashtra is more than an economic venture; it's a statement of confidence in India's potential as a global player in the spirit industry. Jean Touboul, CEO of Pernod Ricard India, expressed optimism that this distillery would elevate India's standing on the global map, showcasing the country's capabilities in producing high-quality malt. The initiative is also expected to boost various allied sectors in and around Nagpur and across Maharashtra, integrating sustainable practices and technologies from inception.

This ambitious project aligns with the broader vision of economic and skill development in the region and the country. It stands as a testament to the collaborative spirit between the government and private sector, aiming to create a win-win scenario for all stakeholders involved. As the distillery takes shape over the coming decade, it promises to be a beacon of innovation, sustainability, and economic prosperity, setting a precedent for future investments in India's spirit industry.