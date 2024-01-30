Pension Disbursement Delay Sparks Heated Debate in Kerala Assembly

In the Kerala Legislative Assembly, a fierce debate erupted over the alleged delay in disbursing social welfare pensions. Congress MLA PC Vishnunath fiercely criticized the government, linking this delay to the suicide of a differently-abled man in Kozhikode district. His argument was that the government was splurging on the Chief Minister's residence, while the poor were left without pensions.

Government's Response

Finance Minister KN Balagopal countered these allegations, claiming that the man in question had received his pensions. He further stated there was no concrete evidence to connect the unfortunate suicide to the delay in pensions. The government's stance was further reinforced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who attributed the fiscal crunch to the central government's policies. These included a cut in Kerala's loan limit, stating that the state largely depends on tax allocation from the centre and resource transfers through centrally initiated schemes.

Raising Concerns in Healthcare

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan brought to light another pressing issue, citing a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that flagged a deficiency of medicines in government hospitals. Health Minister Veena George countered this claim, assuring that the state was diligently working on medicine procurement.

Opposition Walkout

The Speaker of the assembly denied the adjournment motion, leading to a vehement protest and subsequent walkout by the opposition MLAs. Satheesan, addressing the media later, stressed on the severity of the unpaid pensions issue which affects over 50 lakh people. He criticized the government's inaction and negligence towards the vulnerable sections of society.