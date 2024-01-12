Pench Tiger Reserve Earns Distinction as India’s First International Dark Sky Park

In an unprecedented achievement, the Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra has attained the distinction of becoming India’s first International Dark Sky Park within a tiger reserve. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has bestowed upon it the Dark Sky certification, a testament to the reserve’s commitment towards reducing light pollution and enhancing the visibility of the night sky for astronomical observations.

Efforts to Mitigate Light Pollution

In a bid to curb light pollution, more than 100 lights in proximate villages such as Wagholi, Sillari, Pipariya, and Khapa have been retrofitted. This initiative significantly improves visual access to celestial events. For example, the rare alignment of Venus, Mercury, Mars, the Moon, and the star Antares can now be observed with heightened clarity.

Dark Sky Park: An Educational Boon

The designation as a Dark Sky Park extends benefits beyond just astronomical observations. It also opens avenues for educational opportunities for young individuals and astronomy enthusiasts. Dark Sky Parks, as recognized by the Dark Sky Association, are areas that are safeguarded and typically owned by public or private entities. They are acknowledged for their exemplary outdoor lighting that minimizes light pollution and for offering dark sky-related programs to visitors.

Promoting Astronomy and Preserving Ecology

The Dark Sky Association, as part of a global movement to promote astronomy, urges the use of appropriate outdoor lighting to combat the adverse effects of light pollution on nocturnal flora and fauna and the visibility of the night sky. The IDA’s Dark Sky Places program proffers various designations, one of which pertains to lighting products and projects aimed at restricting glare and light trespass.

The Pench Tiger Reserve, named after the Pench River, stretches across 741.41 square kilometers in the Nagpur and Ramtek districts in Maharashtra. This accolade underscores the reserve’s efforts in preserving natural darkness, thus contributing to nature conservation, ecological integrity, and the well-being of communities.