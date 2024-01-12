en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Pench Tiger Reserve Earns Distinction as India’s First International Dark Sky Park

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
Pench Tiger Reserve Earns Distinction as India’s First International Dark Sky Park

In an unprecedented achievement, the Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra has attained the distinction of becoming India’s first International Dark Sky Park within a tiger reserve. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has bestowed upon it the Dark Sky certification, a testament to the reserve’s commitment towards reducing light pollution and enhancing the visibility of the night sky for astronomical observations.

Efforts to Mitigate Light Pollution

In a bid to curb light pollution, more than 100 lights in proximate villages such as Wagholi, Sillari, Pipariya, and Khapa have been retrofitted. This initiative significantly improves visual access to celestial events. For example, the rare alignment of Venus, Mercury, Mars, the Moon, and the star Antares can now be observed with heightened clarity.

Dark Sky Park: An Educational Boon

The designation as a Dark Sky Park extends benefits beyond just astronomical observations. It also opens avenues for educational opportunities for young individuals and astronomy enthusiasts. Dark Sky Parks, as recognized by the Dark Sky Association, are areas that are safeguarded and typically owned by public or private entities. They are acknowledged for their exemplary outdoor lighting that minimizes light pollution and for offering dark sky-related programs to visitors.

Promoting Astronomy and Preserving Ecology

The Dark Sky Association, as part of a global movement to promote astronomy, urges the use of appropriate outdoor lighting to combat the adverse effects of light pollution on nocturnal flora and fauna and the visibility of the night sky. The IDA’s Dark Sky Places program proffers various designations, one of which pertains to lighting products and projects aimed at restricting glare and light trespass.

The Pench Tiger Reserve, named after the Pench River, stretches across 741.41 square kilometers in the Nagpur and Ramtek districts in Maharashtra. This accolade underscores the reserve’s efforts in preserving natural darkness, thus contributing to nature conservation, ecological integrity, and the well-being of communities.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
5 mins ago
Two Arrested in Bengal for Attack on Probe Agency Officials
In a significant development, two individuals have been apprehended following a violent attack on officials from an unidentified probe agency in Bengal. This incident underscores the perils encountered by law enforcement and investigative bodies in their line of duty. The suspects, apprehended by local police, are believed to be responsible for the assault on the
Two Arrested in Bengal for Attack on Probe Agency Officials
Bigg Boss Season 17: Family Week Sheds Light on Contestants' Personal Lives
13 mins ago
Bigg Boss Season 17: Family Week Sheds Light on Contestants' Personal Lives
Tanuj Virwani: A New Co-Host for Splitsvilla X5, Talks Relationships and Authenticity in Dating
13 mins ago
Tanuj Virwani: A New Co-Host for Splitsvilla X5, Talks Relationships and Authenticity in Dating
PR 40Under40 2023 Awards Unveils Esteemed Jury Panel
6 mins ago
PR 40Under40 2023 Awards Unveils Esteemed Jury Panel
Mumbai to Host 'Hamari Virasat' Exhibition Celebrating 75 Years of Indian Constitution
7 mins ago
Mumbai to Host 'Hamari Virasat' Exhibition Celebrating 75 Years of Indian Constitution
Nikhil Rao Steps in as New Chief Marketing Officer at Mars Wrigley India
9 mins ago
Nikhil Rao Steps in as New Chief Marketing Officer at Mars Wrigley India
Latest Headlines
World News
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 seconds
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
No. 11 Auburn Tigers Set to Host No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats: A Gymnastics Showdown Awaits
1 min
No. 11 Auburn Tigers Set to Host No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats: A Gymnastics Showdown Awaits
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms
3 mins
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms
Teenage Darts Prodigy's Meteoric Rise Draws Parallels with Tennis Star's Career
3 mins
Teenage Darts Prodigy's Meteoric Rise Draws Parallels with Tennis Star's Career
Mission: Chapter 1: Action-Packed but Predictable, Despite Arun Vijay's Efforts
3 mins
Mission: Chapter 1: Action-Packed but Predictable, Despite Arun Vijay's Efforts
U.S. and U.K. Launch Significant Military Operations Against Houthi Militants in Yemen
4 mins
U.S. and U.K. Launch Significant Military Operations Against Houthi Militants in Yemen
Tyreek Hill's Playful Banter: Former Teammates, Football, and Taylor Swift
4 mins
Tyreek Hill's Playful Banter: Former Teammates, Football, and Taylor Swift
Manchester United Eyes Leeds Prodigy Archie Gray Amid Premier League Rivalry
5 mins
Manchester United Eyes Leeds Prodigy Archie Gray Amid Premier League Rivalry
ZAWAPA President Criticizes UPND Government's Handling of KCM
6 mins
ZAWAPA President Criticizes UPND Government's Handling of KCM
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
54 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app