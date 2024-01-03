en English
Business

PDRL Secures Major Orders for AeroGCS Drone Software, Reinforcing Industry Confidence

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
PDRL Secures Major Orders for AeroGCS Drone Software, Reinforcing Industry Confidence

PDRL, a significant player in the drone technology sector, has secured orders amounting to Rs 18 crore for its standout AeroGCS drone software. This substantial acquisition of orders cements AeroGCS’s position as a premier Ground Control Software (GCS) within the drone landscape. The software, lauded for its extensive capabilities in drone mission planning, execution, and post-mission data analysis, holds a dominant 75% market share in India. AeroGCS is an essential component in the drone ecosystem, with over 50% of Indian drone manufacturers’ drones type-certified and more than 75% of Indian agriculture drones licensed with AeroGCS Green.

Major Acquisition and Broad Adoption

The recent influx of orders includes 7000 AeroGCS OEM licenses and the implementation of AeroGCS Enterprise SaaS platform on 2500 drones for an array of analytics and monitoring services. This uptake underlines the industry’s confidence in the software and its comprehensive capabilities. An additional 10,000 software licenses are projected, potentially raising the total to a staggering 20,000 drones outfitted with AeroGCS software.

Implications for the Drone Industry

The surge in demand for AeroGCS software also sheds light on the need for approximately 40,000 skilled professionals within the drone software domain. This requirement signals the growth and expansion of the industry, reflecting the increasing reliance on drone technology across various sectors.

AeroGCS and Agriculture

IFFCO, a major player in agriculture, has placed an order for 2500 drones, with more than half expected to utilize AeroGCS software. This order underscores the software’s critical role in shaping the future of IFFCO’s drone fleet. PDRL’s AeroMegh platform, an end-to-end solution for drone data analysis, continues to pave the way in the industry with its commitment to innovation and strategic partnerships.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

