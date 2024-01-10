PayU Pioneers Sustainability with Robust ESG Initiatives

India’s premier online payment solutions provider, PayU, has made remarkable strides in the realms of sustainability and social responsibility through its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives launched in 2023. As a beacon in the industry, PayU has set a benchmark, not merely focusing on its business accomplishments, but also striving to redefine the role of corporate entities in creating a more equitable, sustainable, and inclusive world.

Strengthening ESG Commitments

PayU’s ESG endeavors have been extensive and multifaceted. The company launched a Sustainable Packaging Report in conjunction with Prosus, providing guidelines for eco-friendly packaging. It has also initiated financial literacy training through mobile vans, in a unique partnership with CSC Academy, reaching out to the remote corners of the country and promoting the importance of being financially informed.

Embracing Renewable Energy and Continuous Learning

In a conscious effort to support renewable energy, PayU has adopted the D-RECs mechanism, thereby aiding solar solutions for rural banks. The company’s commitment to continuous learning has led to the conducting of customized workshops with U & I. This initiative not only equips its employees with a learning platform but also encourages them to broaden their perspectives.

Volunteering and Village Adoption

Volunteering opportunities were provided to PayU employees during its CSR quarter, instilling a sense of responsibility and fulfilling the company’s commitment to giving back to the community. Furthermore, PayU has embarked on an ambitious journey to acquire B Corp Certification, a testament to its commitment to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company has also adopted five villages in Uttar Pradesh to promote digital payments under RBI’s ’75 Digital Villages’ Programme, thereby fostering financial inclusion.

PayU, regulated under the Reserve Bank of India, envisions creating a full-stack digital financial services platform. With a wide range of payment gateway solutions that support various online payment methods, PayU promises high success rates for transactions while continuing to champion sustainable business practices, financial inclusion, renewable energy adoption, and community engagement.