en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

PayU Pioneers Sustainability with Robust ESG Initiatives

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
PayU Pioneers Sustainability with Robust ESG Initiatives

India’s premier online payment solutions provider, PayU, has made remarkable strides in the realms of sustainability and social responsibility through its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives launched in 2023. As a beacon in the industry, PayU has set a benchmark, not merely focusing on its business accomplishments, but also striving to redefine the role of corporate entities in creating a more equitable, sustainable, and inclusive world.

Strengthening ESG Commitments

PayU’s ESG endeavors have been extensive and multifaceted. The company launched a Sustainable Packaging Report in conjunction with Prosus, providing guidelines for eco-friendly packaging. It has also initiated financial literacy training through mobile vans, in a unique partnership with CSC Academy, reaching out to the remote corners of the country and promoting the importance of being financially informed.

Embracing Renewable Energy and Continuous Learning

In a conscious effort to support renewable energy, PayU has adopted the D-RECs mechanism, thereby aiding solar solutions for rural banks. The company’s commitment to continuous learning has led to the conducting of customized workshops with U & I. This initiative not only equips its employees with a learning platform but also encourages them to broaden their perspectives.

Volunteering and Village Adoption

Volunteering opportunities were provided to PayU employees during its CSR quarter, instilling a sense of responsibility and fulfilling the company’s commitment to giving back to the community. Furthermore, PayU has embarked on an ambitious journey to acquire B Corp Certification, a testament to its commitment to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance. The company has also adopted five villages in Uttar Pradesh to promote digital payments under RBI’s ’75 Digital Villages’ Programme, thereby fostering financial inclusion.

PayU, regulated under the Reserve Bank of India, envisions creating a full-stack digital financial services platform. With a wide range of payment gateway solutions that support various online payment methods, PayU promises high success rates for transactions while continuing to champion sustainable business practices, financial inclusion, renewable energy adoption, and community engagement.

0
Business India Sustainability
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
18 seconds ago
Nikkei 225 Hits 33-year High Amid Mixed Global Market Performance
In a display of mixed outcomes, the global financial markets have shown varied performance, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 hitting a 33-year high, while other Asia Pacific markets have shown declines. The Nikkei 225 surged over 2%, crossing the 34,000 mark for the first time since March 1990, closing at an astounding 34,441.72. This surge was
Nikkei 225 Hits 33-year High Amid Mixed Global Market Performance
Iran and Russia Bypass SWIFT: A New Era of Financial Cooperation
2 mins ago
Iran and Russia Bypass SWIFT: A New Era of Financial Cooperation
A Surge in Indian Financial Investments: The Need for Enhanced Investor Protection
3 mins ago
A Surge in Indian Financial Investments: The Need for Enhanced Investor Protection
German Industrial Production: Sixth Consecutive Monthly Decline
38 seconds ago
German Industrial Production: Sixth Consecutive Monthly Decline
Idorsia Ltd's Sustainable Roadmap: A Glimpse into the Future at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins ago
Idorsia Ltd's Sustainable Roadmap: A Glimpse into the Future at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Ault Alliance Strengthens Financial Health, Retires Preferred and Common Stock
2 mins ago
Ault Alliance Strengthens Financial Health, Retires Preferred and Common Stock
Latest Headlines
World News
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
27 seconds
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
32 seconds
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
1 min
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
2 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
2 mins
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
PM Modi to Attend Suresh Gopi's Daughter's Wedding: A Confluence of Culture and Politics
2 mins
PM Modi to Attend Suresh Gopi's Daughter's Wedding: A Confluence of Culture and Politics
Indonesia Revives Ambitious Sea Wall Project to Save Sinking Jakarta
3 mins
Indonesia Revives Ambitious Sea Wall Project to Save Sinking Jakarta
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
4 mins
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
Former AG Marietta Brew Sounds Alarm on Waning Trust in Ghana's EC
4 mins
Former AG Marietta Brew Sounds Alarm on Waning Trust in Ghana's EC
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app