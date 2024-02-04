Paytm's Parent Company Denies Enforcement Directorate Investigation, Reaffirms Compliance Commitment

One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, has issued a definitive statement in response to recent media speculation. The company asserts that neither it nor its founder and CEO are the focus of an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate for anti-money laundering activities. This assertion comes in the wake of a flurry of media reports claiming the contrary.

Clarifying Misinformation

In its statement, OCL emphasizes its history of cooperation with authorities during inquiries involving certain merchants or users on its platforms. The company points out that such cooperation has been disclosed to stock exchanges in the past. The aim of these disclosures is to correct misinformation and speculation, particularly in relation to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent actions towards Paytm Payments Bank.

Trust in Official Sources

OCL urges stakeholders to refer to the RBI's official press release dated January 31, 2024, for accurate information. The company warns against the dangers of relying on unofficial sources, which can often propagate misleading or inaccurate information. This is particularly crucial in a time where news and information can be shared and spread rapidly online, leading to potential confusion and misunderstanding.

Commitment to Compliance

OCL also takes this opportunity to reiterate its commitment to complying with Indian laws and taking regulatory orders seriously. This commitment extends to all aspects of the company's operations, reflecting its dedication to maintaining a strong and ethical business. In addition to this, the company also mentions that it is actively exploring options to protect stakeholders from misleading stories, highlighting its commitment to transparency and accountability.