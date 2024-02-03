Paytm President Clears the Air on Relationship with Paytm Payments Bank

Amid rising confusion following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) directive to Paytm Payments Bank, Madhur Deora, President and Group CFO at Paytm, has stepped forward to clear the air on the relationship between Paytm and its associate bank. Deora strongly emphasized that Paytm and Paytm Payments Bank are distinct entities by both design and structure.

Paytm and Paytm Payments Bank: A Relationship Defined

According to Deora, Paytm Payments Bank is mandated to follow the governance expected of a banking institution. This includes operating with an independent management team and board, as well as maintaining stringent compliance and risk teams. He further clarified that Paytm, despite its significant shareholding in Paytm Payments Bank, does not exert any influence over the bank's operations.

A Network of Collaborative Partnerships

Deora also highlighted that Paytm's operations are not exclusive to its associate bank. The fintech giant collaborates with various banks and has plans to expand this network of partnerships for its payments and financial services business. This strategy aims to move away from a dependency on Paytm Payments Bank and to facilitate the continued growth and expansion of Paytm's extensive service offerings.

Assurance in the Wake of RBI's Directive

In the wake of the RBI's directive, Paytm's founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, reassured customers that the Paytm app would remain fully operational. He further clarified that these directives were specifically targeted at Paytm Payments Bank and would not impact Paytm. Users can continue to avail themselves of various financial services and payment solutions offered by Paytm in collaboration with other banks. Their deposits, investments, and other financial services such as loan distribution and insurance distribution remain secure and unaffected by the RBI directive.

In conclusion, the clarification by Deora is an important step in reestablishing confidence in Paytm's operations and its relationship with Paytm Payments Bank. The separation between the two entities, along with Paytm's ambitious plans to expand partnerships with other banks, paints a picture of a company ready to adapt and evolve in response to regulatory challenges.