Paytm Employees Flood Job Market Amid Regulatory Concerns

In a significant turn of events, employees of Paytm Payments Bank and its parent company, One97 Communications, have flooded the job market with resumes and applications. This surge in job-seeking activity is a reaction to looming regulatory concerns following punitive measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI penalized Paytm Payments Bank for non-compliance with process changes, Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, and irregularities in related-party transactions.

RBI's Actions and Employee Response

In an attempt to address the concerns, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of the company, conducted a virtual town hall meeting with employees. He assured them of job security, stating that only performance-based layoffs were occurring. Despite these assurances, employees, particularly those from junior to middle management, have been willing to accept pay cuts in their search for new positions, primarily in the banking and finance sector.

Job Market Implications

The job market has become more competitive due to the influx of applicants from Paytm, with few offers available. This competitive scenario has prompted even senior employees to reconsider their compensation packages, particularly those involving stock options. Recruitment firms have witnessed a significant increase in resumes, with one platform receiving 300-400 CVs primarily from junior to middle management levels.

Paytm's Stance on RBI's Restrictions

Addressing analysts and investors, Sharma referred to the RBI's restrictions as a 'speed bump' and expressed confidence in the company's continued profitability improvement. Paytm's official response to inquiries was dismissive, stating that they were speculative in nature.

The RBI's directive has forced Paytm Payments Bank to halt most of its business, including taking further deposits, conducting credit transactions, and carrying out top-ups on customer accounts. This is due to concerns about money laundering and questionable dealings. The Paytm brand's shares, owned by One97 Communications Ltd, slumped 40% in the last two days. The central bank has barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits, credit transactions, and top-ups in any customer account after February 29, citing persistent non-compliances and material supervisory concerns.