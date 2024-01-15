Pavanathadi Jatra: A Beacon of Empowerment for Women’s Self-Help Groups

The Pavanathadi Jatra, a celebrated fair in Sangvi, witnessed a significant surge in participation this year, with the total number of stalls ballooning to a record 822. This expansion was driven by the needs of over 13,000 active self-help groups in Pimpri Chinchwad city, underlining the fair’s growing importance as a platform for economic empowerment.

The Fair’s Impact

The fair, which ran from January 11 to 15 at the PWD Ground, attracted an impressive daily footfall of over 1 lakh visitors. The fair’s offerings were as diverse as they were numerous, featuring 342 stalls for various items, 220 for vegetarian food, 250 for non-vegetarian food, and 10 dedicated to citizen facilities. This wide array of options not only catered to the varied interests of the attendees but also played a pivotal role in financially empowering women’s self-help groups.

Initiative by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

Organized by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the Pavanathadi Jatra is more than just a fair – it’s an initiative aimed at providing a robust sales platform for self-help groups, particularly women-led ones. The event was inaugurated by MP Srirang Barane, MLA Ashwini Jagtap, BJP’s Chitra Wagh, and other PMC officials.

A Permanent Marketplace for Women’s Self-Help Groups

Looking towards the future, Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil unveiled the concept of a Women’s Self-Help Group Mall. The proposed mall aims to offer sustainable assistance and a permanent marketplace for these groups, furthering their financial independence and empowering them in the long run. Now in its 16th year, the fair continues to broaden its focus, earmarking support for local artists, disabled, and transgender self-help groups as part of its women’s empowerment initiative.