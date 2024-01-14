Patna’s Punjabi Community Celebrates Lohri with Great Enthusiasm

In the heart of Patna, the Punjabi community welcomed the Lohri festival with a grand celebration at Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan, located in the Chhajju Bagh locality. Hundreds of Punjabi Bradri members gathered, joining in the festive spirit as women swayed to the beats of traditional Punjabi music. The celebration was not confined to this gathering alone, as individual families across the city also marked the occasion with intimate celebrations at home.

Embracing the Spirit of Lohri

Diljeet Khanna, the president of the Punjabi Bradri in Patna, emphasized the sacredness of Lohri. Known across north India and by Punjabis worldwide, it is a festival that ushers in the winter season. The event in Patna was a spectacle to behold, with around 1,000 Bradri members coming together to foster unity and community spirit. The festival was brought to life with performances of traditional dances such as bhangra and gidda by a group from Jamshedpur, adding a vibrant touch to the proceedings.

Music, Merriment, and Culinary Delights

Bollywood music animated the atmosphere, as attendees from various parts of the city reveled in the festivities. Young married couples participated in the celebrations, fostering hopes for children, in accordance with the traditional significance of the festival. Adding to the joy were the gastronomical delights, featuring traditional dishes like ‘Makke di roti’ and ‘sarson da saag’, that were served at a special dinner.

A Festival of Unity and Community

Rituraj Sinha, the national secretary of BJP, graced the event as the guest of honour. The essence of Lohri, emphasizing community and unity, was evident as approximately 200 people, including men, women, and children, congregated at the Bhawan. The bonfire, an integral part of the Lohri celebrations, was the focal point, around which attendees distributed traditional snacks and performed rituals involving puffed rice, rewari, and sesame seeds.