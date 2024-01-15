en English
Energy

Patna’s Power Consumption Hits Record Amid Cold Wave, PESU Ensures Uninterrupted Supply

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
As the icy fangs of winter tighten their grip over Bihar, the power consumption in its capital, Patna, has hit a record high. Over the last weekend, the city’s electricity demand soared unprecedentedly for the winter season, with 451 megawatts (MW) consumed on Saturday and a further escalation to 466 MW on Sunday. This surge in electricity usage is primarily due to residents resorting to blowers, heaters, and geysers to combat the severe cold wave.

The Power Demand Curve

The peak hours for electricity usage are observed to be between 11 am and 11 pm. It is during this 12-hour window that the city’s power consumption skyrockets, reflecting the residents’ struggle to stay warm amidst the plummeting temperatures.

Managing the Power Surge

Despite the surge in demand, Patna Electricity Supply Undertaking (PESU) has succeeded in ensuring a consistent and uninterrupted supply of electricity. Murtaza Helal, General Manager of PESU, assures that there is no shortage of power in Patna. Any erratic power supply witnessed in certain localities, he explains, could be attributed to local issues with transformers or sub-feeder units.

The Role of Distribution Companies

The city is receiving an adequate supply of electricity from distribution companies (discoms), a fact that has played an instrumental role in keeping the power flowing despite the rising demand. As the winter season continues, the city’s power usage is expected to remain high, but with the assurances from PESU and the discoms, Patna appears well-equipped to handle the challenge.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

