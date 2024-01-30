Patna Pirates Triumph Over Gujarat Giants in Defensive Masterclass: Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

In a thrilling display of defensive prowess, the Patna Pirates triumphed over the Gujarat Giants with a final score of 32-20 in a Season 10 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match. The clash, held at Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna, Bihar, saw the Pirates' defense outshine the Giants' offensive attempts.

Defensive Masterclass by the Patna Pirates

The game was marked by the exceptional performance of the Patna Pirate's defense, earning an impressive 15 tackle points. Despite being outnumbered on the mat for the majority of the game, the Pirates' defense remained unwavering, refusing to concede many points. The defensive players Ankit and Krishan were particularly outstanding, contributing 6 and 5 points respectively, leading the Pirates to a remarkable victory.

Gujarat Giants Struggle to Score

On the other side, the Gujarat Giants' raiders, Parteek Dahiya and Nitin, despite their efforts, failed to score crucial touchpoints. Unable to break through the Pirates' solid defense, the Giants found themselves struggling to keep pace on the scoreboard.

Pivotal Moments and Outcome

A turning point in the game came in the second half when Sandeep Kumar of the Patna Pirates executed a successful do-or-die raid, resulting in three touch points. This led to the game's only all-out, giving the Pirates a decisive lead. As the final whistle blew, the score of 32-20 marked the Pirates' ascension to fourth place in the league standings, leaving the Giants in their wake.