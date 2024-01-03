en English
Patna Administration Launches Anti-Encroachment Drive to Enhance Traffic Flow

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Patna Administration Launches Anti-Encroachment Drive to Enhance Traffic Flow

On Tuesday, the district administration of Patna commenced a vital anti-encroachment drive designed to enhance traffic flow within the city. The campaign focused on illegally parked vehicles, unauthorized occupiers, and street vendors, all contributing to traffic obstructions. Areas such as Patliputra, Sheikhpura Mor, and the Bailey Road stretch from IGIMS to Paras Hospital witnessed swift enforcement actions.

Penalties and Enforcement

By the day’s closure, fines amounting to Rs 34,000 had been levied on violators. Alongside, the traffic police launched a dedicated vehicle checking campaign. Kumar Ravi, the divisional commissioner of Patna, instructed officials to initiate FIRs against encroachers and to serve them notices under Section 133 of the IPC. Ravi also outlined a penalty structure for encroachments, with temporary infractions attracting Rs 5,000 and permanent ones costing up to Rs 20,000. Ravi insisted on the importance of ongoing monitoring and legal action against those obstructing the anti-encroachment drive.

Team Collaboration

Eight specialized teams, incorporating magistrates, Patna Municipal Corporation staff, representatives from various departments, and traffic police, collaborated on the operation. Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra directed police officers to maintain a record of encroachment removals in the station diary for future reference.

The Role of AI in Traffic Management

While manual efforts are underway to manage traffic, the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in traffic management systems is being recognized globally. AI can optimize traffic flow, enhance road safety, and reduce congestion. However, the implementation of AI in traffic management presents challenges, including privacy and security concerns. Despite these challenges, AI-based traffic management systems hold the potential to revolutionize transportation and smart city initiatives.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

