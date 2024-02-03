Patanjali Ayurved Throws Late Hat in the Ring for Rolta India Acquisition

In a surprise twist, Patanjali Ayurved has entered the race for the acquisition of Rolta India, a defense software solutions company currently in the throes of bankruptcy proceedings. The all-cash offer, ranging from Rs. 820 crore to Rs. 830 crore, has outpaced the previous highest bid by Ashdan Properties, which was set at Rs. 760 crore. Despite the late entry, after the official bidding process had closed, Patanjali's offer is now under consideration by the committee of creditors, following a requested intervention by the National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai.

Legal Considerations and Lender Considerations

The decision to accept Patanjali's bid rests with the creditors. The tribunal, while acknowledging the legal implications, has left the decision to the committee, emphasizing the importance of ensuring maximum value and fairness. The creditors are now contemplating the prospect of reopening the bidding process, despite the potential legal hurdles that might arise.

Patanjali's Interest in Rolta India

Patanjali Ayurved has not revealed the specific reasons behind its interest in Rolta India. The latter, burdened with debts totaling nearly Rs. 14,000 crore, including Rs. 7,100 crore to banks and Rs. 6,699 crore to unsecured foreign bondholders, is a curious choice for acquisition. However, speculations are rife that Patanjali's interest could be linked to Rolta's significant real estate assets, potential tax benefits arising from the company's accumulated losses, and possible synergies with Patanjali's OrderMe mobile app.

The Road Ahead

A meeting of creditors is imminent to discuss the next course of action in light of legal advice. Rolta India's financial predicament dates back to 2016, with a series of setbacks, including delayed payments from the Indian government, reluctance from banks to extend further credit, excessive borrowing, and heavy investments such as the Battlefield Management System project, contributing to the escalating debt crisis. Rolta India entered insolvency proceedings in February 2023, following a default on a Rs. 1,413 crore payment to lenders.