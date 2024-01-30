Passenger Criticizes Akasa Air Over Distressing Pet Travel Experience

A distressing incident involving a passenger's pet on an Akasa Air flight from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru has sparked a social media uproar. Lakshay Pathak, the passenger in question, shared his unsettling experience on LinkedIn, shedding light on the airline's questionable pet travel services.

Ordeal at the Airport

The ordeal began with a flight delay of over three hours. Pathak, his wife, and their Shih Tzu were stranded at the airport for a total of six hours. Pathak expressed his disappointment with the ground staff and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), criticizing their inability and indifference towards addressing pet-related concerns. Further aggravating the situation was the misinformation concerning pet travel. Pathak was under the impression that the Rs5000 pet ticket he had purchased would guarantee a comfortable journey for his pet. However, the reality fell short of expectations.

Discontent with In-Flight Conditions

The dog was not allowed to leave its container at the airport, and no pet-friendly facilities were accessible for it to relieve itself. Pathak pointed out that airport washrooms were not suitable due to the loud noise from blowers. The absence of special seating arrangements for pet travel on the plane added to the dissatisfaction. Pathak's dog was visibly distressed for the first 45 minutes of the flight. When he tried to console his pet by letting it breathe outside the container, he was reprimanded by a steward.

Questioning the Purpose of a Pet Ticket

Pathak questioned the very purpose of the pet ticket, criticising the airline for its treatment of dogs in the cabin. He speculated that conditions for pets in the cargo hold might be even worse. His experience has triggered a wave of support online, with many questioning Akasa Air's policies and procedures concerning pet travel. Despite the rising social media storm, Akasa Air has yet to issue an official statement addressing Pathak's grievances.