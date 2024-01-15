en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Passenger Assaults First Officer on Delayed IndiGo Flight, Leads to Arrest

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
Passenger Assaults First Officer on Delayed IndiGo Flight, Leads to Arrest

In a shocking incident on January 14, a passenger aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa assaulted a first officer during an announcement regarding a delay in takeoff. The passenger, identified as Sahil Katariya, was later arrested and is currently facing legal action. This act of aggression has sparked serious concerns about safety and decorum on board.

Unruly Behavior on Flight

The flight, originally scheduled to depart for Goa, was delayed for over 10 hours due to adverse weather conditions. This delay agitated Katariya, leading to an escalation in his behavior. A video that emerged on social media showed Katariya physically attacking the co-pilot, a sight that has left many appalled.

Subsequently, IndiGo declared Katariya an unruly passenger, referring the incident to an internal committee for consideration of adding the assailant to the ‘no-fly list’. Katariya was also handed over to the local law enforcement, and a case has been registered against him under various sections of the IPC and Aircraft Rules.

Strong Condemnation and Legal Action

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condemned the assault, emphasizing that such unruly behavior will be met with stringent legal provisions. The Delhi police have initiated an investigation into the incident, further ensuring that the passenger faces appropriate consequences for his actions.

IndiGo’s Performance Amidst the Incident

Despite the unsettling occurrence, shares of IndiGo’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., rose by 1.36% following the trading session on January 15. In other news, IndiGo marked the inaugural flight between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya with staff dressed as characters from the epic Ramayana, ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22. The airline plans to operate thrice-weekly flights between the two cities, with Ayodhya airport expecting around 100 chartered flights for the ceremony.

Apart from the individual incident of unruliness, flight delays due to foggy weather across the country, including over 50 flights at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, continue to pose challenges for airlines and passengers. However, the industry is committed to maintaining safety and decorum as its top priority.

0
Aviation Crime India Safety
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
36 seconds ago
Woman Breaches Gatwick Airport Security, Assaults Staff in Failed Boarding Attempt
A shocking breach of safety and security transpired at Gatwick Airport when Mistura Alade, a 45-year-old woman, and an unidentified minor attempted to board a flight to Milan with an invalid passport. The passport did not meet the EU travel requirement of having at least three months of validity, resulting in the duo being removed
Woman Breaches Gatwick Airport Security, Assaults Staff in Failed Boarding Attempt
The Airbus A318: An Era of Challenges and Resilience
16 mins ago
The Airbus A318: An Era of Challenges and Resilience
Asiana Airlines' Cargo Division Sale Sparks Interest Amid Merger Talks
25 mins ago
Asiana Airlines' Cargo Division Sale Sparks Interest Amid Merger Talks
T'Way Air Flight 216's Near Miss: A Collision and Fiery Emergency Landing
10 mins ago
T'Way Air Flight 216's Near Miss: A Collision and Fiery Emergency Landing
Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. Announces Organizational Changes
11 mins ago
Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. Announces Organizational Changes
Boeing's 737 Max Crisis Continues to Unfold: The Long Road to Recovery
14 mins ago
Boeing's 737 Max Crisis Continues to Unfold: The Long Road to Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
22 seconds
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
29 seconds
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
35 seconds
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
37 seconds
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
45 seconds
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
4 mins
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
5 mins
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
5 mins
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
5 mins
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
15 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
36 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app