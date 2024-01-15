Passenger Assaults First Officer on Delayed IndiGo Flight, Leads to Arrest

In a shocking incident on January 14, a passenger aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa assaulted a first officer during an announcement regarding a delay in takeoff. The passenger, identified as Sahil Katariya, was later arrested and is currently facing legal action. This act of aggression has sparked serious concerns about safety and decorum on board.

Unruly Behavior on Flight

The flight, originally scheduled to depart for Goa, was delayed for over 10 hours due to adverse weather conditions. This delay agitated Katariya, leading to an escalation in his behavior. A video that emerged on social media showed Katariya physically attacking the co-pilot, a sight that has left many appalled.

Subsequently, IndiGo declared Katariya an unruly passenger, referring the incident to an internal committee for consideration of adding the assailant to the ‘no-fly list’. Katariya was also handed over to the local law enforcement, and a case has been registered against him under various sections of the IPC and Aircraft Rules.

Strong Condemnation and Legal Action

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condemned the assault, emphasizing that such unruly behavior will be met with stringent legal provisions. The Delhi police have initiated an investigation into the incident, further ensuring that the passenger faces appropriate consequences for his actions.

IndiGo’s Performance Amidst the Incident

Despite the unsettling occurrence, shares of IndiGo’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., rose by 1.36% following the trading session on January 15. In other news, IndiGo marked the inaugural flight between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya with staff dressed as characters from the epic Ramayana, ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22. The airline plans to operate thrice-weekly flights between the two cities, with Ayodhya airport expecting around 100 chartered flights for the ceremony.

Apart from the individual incident of unruliness, flight delays due to foggy weather across the country, including over 50 flights at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, continue to pose challenges for airlines and passengers. However, the industry is committed to maintaining safety and decorum as its top priority.