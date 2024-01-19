Parul University Declares Final Date for B.Des Program Applications

Parul University, a leading institution for design education, has declared January 20th, 2024, as the final date for applying to its Bachelor of Design (B.Des) program. This comprehensive program offers specializations in Interior and Furniture Design, Fashion Design and Technology, Product Design, and Visual Communication. Aspiring candidates are invited to submit their applications for the Parul University Design Aptitude Test (PU-DAT) via the university's official website.
Comprehensive Evaluation Process
The PU-DAT, scheduled for January 26th, 2024, employs a comprehensive assessment process, including a written test and portfolio evaluation. This tactic ensures a thorough evaluation of the candidates' skills and experiences, reinforcing the university's commitment to fostering creativity and innovation.
Impressive Placement Record and Partnerships
Parul University boasts of an impressive placement record, with the highest package reaching 30 LPA. The university maintains partnerships with over 2,200 recruiting companies, including industry leaders across various sectors, demonstrating its dedication to providing real-world opportunities to its students.
Awards and Recognitions
The university is esteemed for its academic excellence, as demonstrated by its NAAC A++ accreditation, a top 200 NIRF ranking, a 4 out of 5 GSIRF rating for innovation achievements, and a perfect score from the Ministry of Education's IIC. Its educational prowess has earned it awards such as the Best Private University in Western India and the Best University in Placements.
Parul University is also recognized for its generosity in offering scholarships in cultural, sports, and defense areas. With its practical-oriented curriculum and distinguished recognitions, Parul University continues to uphold its reputation as a leading institution for design education.