Parle-G’s Unexpected Brand Interaction: Instagram Influencer Zervaan’s Face on Packaging

The iconic Indian biscuit brand, Parle-G, has temporarily swapped its classic mascot on their packaging for an unexpected face – that of Instagram influencer Zervaan J Bunshah. This unusual brand interaction emerged as a response to a viral Instagram reel by Zervaan, which humorously posed a question about the ownership of Parle-G. Set to the tune of the Bollywood song ‘Ey ji Oo ji’ from the movie ‘Ram Lakhan’, the post garners attention for its light-hearted approach to the popular biscuit brand.

A Playful Exchange

After catching the attention of Parle-G’s official Instagram account, the biscuit brand joined in the fun, referring to themselves as the ‘OG’. In a surprising move, they updated their biscuit packet’s image to include Zervaan’s face, replacing the familiar image of a young girl. This playful exchange exemplifies how brands can engage with their audience in unique and unexpected ways.

Zervaan’s Viral Influence

Zervaan has previously made headlines with his viral posts about snacks. His rant about the flavor of Magic Masala Lays chips resonated with many and resulted in Bingo sending him a truckload of chips. His recent interaction with Parle-G is another testament to his influence on social media and brands’ willingness to engage in these playful exchanges.

Embracing the Fun

The gesture from Parle-G was received with gratitude by Zervaan, who thanked the brand for the fun interaction. This incident underscores the evolving relationship between brands and influencers, moving beyond traditional marketing approaches to more engaging and organic exchanges. It also highlights the power of social media in shaping brand narratives and fostering a more interactive relationship with consumers.