Parineeti Chopra's Singing at Chamkila Trailer Launch Sparks Internet Outcry

At the recent trailer launch for Imtiaz Ali's anticipated musical Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra decided to showcase her singing talent with a Punjabi track. Standing beside her co-star Diljit Dosanjh, Chopra took the stage, igniting a wave of reactions across social media platforms. While the actress has previously lent her voice to a Bollywood track and is known for her singing prowess, this particular performance left the internet divided, with some urging her to 'keep her singing talent hidden'.

A Mixed Bag of Reactions

Following her performance, social media erupted with comments ranging from amused to critical. One Instagram user humorously suggested that Chopra's singing could serve as an effective alarm tone, while another bluntly urged her to stop. Comparisons were drawn between her singing and that of her cousin, Mannara Chopra, and even veteran music composer Anu Malik. Despite the criticism, there were voices of support praising Chopra's singing ability, with some defending her performance at the event as a bad day at the office.

Parineeti's Musical Journey

Parineeti Chopra is no stranger to the music world, having made her playback singing debut with 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' in the 2017 film Meri Pyaari Bindu. A trained classical singer, Chopra's foray into singing has been met with enthusiasm in the past. In Amar Singh Chamkila, she is set to bring to life the character of Amarjot Kaur, singing Punjabi numbers that promise to showcase her vocal talents in a new light.

Legacy of Amar Singh Chamkila

The film Amar Singh Chamkila delves into the life and legacy of the titular character, a Punjabi singer who climbed from poverty to stardom in the 1980s, only to be assassinated at the young age of 27. As one of Punjab's most celebrated live-stage performers, Chamkila's life story is ripe for cinematic exploration. Produced by a team including Mohit Choudhary and Select Media Holdings LLP, the film's music will be available on Saregama, with a scheduled release on Netflix India on April 12.

The controversy surrounding Parineeti Chopra's recent performance underscores the unpredictable nature of public reception, especially in the age of social media. While some see it as a mere hiccup in the actress's otherwise commendable career, others view it as an opportunity to debate the merits of celebrity crossover into professional singing. As the release date of Amar Singh Chamkila draws closer, it remains to be seen how Chopra's portrayal and musical contributions will be received by