Parbati Baruah: India's First Woman Elephant Keeper Defying Age and Traditions

Parbati Baruah, India's first woman elephant keeper, also known as a mahout, continues to shape the destiny of elephants in Assam and West Bengal, even at 70. A recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri, she is a symbol of perseverance, breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Imbuing Ancient Wisdom

Parbati's journey began in the royal family of Gauripur, where her father, Prakritish Chandra Baruah, the last king, introduced her to the world of elephants. She started interacting with these majestic creatures when she was barely 14, honing her skills under her father's guidance. Her father not only taught her to tame wild elephants but also educated her on the use of traditional herbs for elephant healthcare.

Conquering Uncharted Territories

Her expertise took her to the wild terrains of North Bengal and Assam, where she independently tamed fourteen wild elephants between 1975 and 1978. Despite the enforcement of wildlife laws that ceased the capture of wild elephants, her skills remain in high demand for training domesticated ones. To date, she has trained approximately 600 elephants, a testament to her indomitable spirit and dedication.

Advocating for Elephant Conservation

Parbati's influence extends beyond training elephants. She has been a vocal advocate for elephant conservation, emphasizing the importance of coexistence to mitigate human-elephant conflicts, particularly in Assam. She continues to contribute to the forest departments of Assam and West Bengal, her wisdom shaping the region's approach to elephant habitats.

Today, Parbati lives with her elephant, Lakshmimala, near Manas National Park, continuing her legacy as India's first woman elephant mahout. Her life's work and her passion for these majestic creatures serve as a beacon of hope for elephants, inspiring a new generation to conserve and live harmoniously with them.