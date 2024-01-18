en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Paranjape Schemes Launches Swaniketan: Pioneering Inclusive Living for the Differently-Abled

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Paranjape Schemes Launches Swaniketan: Pioneering Inclusive Living for the Differently-Abled

Paranjape Schemes, a leading Indian real estate developer, is breaking new ground with the launch of ‘Swaniketan,’ the nation’s first housing initiative specifically designed for differently-abled individuals. A unique project under their newly formed ‘Special Projects Division,’ Swaniketan aims to provide a truly inclusive living environment tailored to the needs of those with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Intellectual Disabilities, Cerebral Palsy, and Down syndrome.

A Home with Heart

The inaugural phase of Swaniketan comprises 240 apartments, featuring 2 and 3 BHK homes, alongside dedicated vocational and therapy centers. Far more than just a housing project, Swaniketan has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate the unique needs of its residents. Features such as emergency response systems, caretaker access, mobility-friendly facilities, and color-coded tiles have been woven into the fabric of the project, creating a living space that is both comfortable and empowering for its occupants.

More Than Brick and Mortar

But the heart of Swaniketan lies not only in its physical structures but also in the comprehensive support it offers to its residents. Managed by the ‘Tarangan’ association, in partnership with the Forum for Autism and Saad, the community provides a range of expert-driven services. From Early Intervention and Respite Centres to the opportunity for parents to establish trusts for their children’s long-term financial security, Swaniketan is truly a haven of hope and inclusivity.

A Legacy of Inclusive Living

The development of Swaniketan is an ongoing journey, with two phases planned, each consisting of 120 flats, and completion expected within the next 2.5 to 3 years. This project reflects Paranjape Schemes’ profound commitment to addressing diverse housing needs. Their ‘Athashri’ and ‘Aastha’ projects, catering to senior living and assisted living respectively, are testament to their 35-year long legacy of over 200 projects delivered. With Swaniketan, Paranjape Schemes continues to redefine the contours of inclusive living, creating homes where every resident can truly belong.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
4 mins ago
Om Birla Emphasizes Constitutional Pillars & Parliamentary Decorum at MLAs Orientation Programme
On the heels of an orientation programme for freshly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Chhattisgarh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the significance of each pillar of the Indian Constitution — legislative, executive, and judiciary — functioning within their respective limitations and realms. Highlighting the judiciary’s authority to scrutinize laws, Birla underscored
Om Birla Emphasizes Constitutional Pillars & Parliamentary Decorum at MLAs Orientation Programme
J&K High Court Gears Up for Major Technological Upgrade: A Leap Towards Digital Justice
17 mins ago
J&K High Court Gears Up for Major Technological Upgrade: A Leap Towards Digital Justice
Bihar Man Arrested for Threatening to Bomb Ram Temple in Ayodhya
28 mins ago
Bihar Man Arrested for Threatening to Bomb Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Indian Ministry Cancels FCRA Registration of World Vision India
9 mins ago
Indian Ministry Cancels FCRA Registration of World Vision India
Tata Mumbai Marathon: A Test of Will and Endurance
10 mins ago
Tata Mumbai Marathon: A Test of Will and Endurance
J&K BOSE Urges Private Schools for Affiliation Renewal: Affects Students' Future
16 mins ago
J&K BOSE Urges Private Schools for Affiliation Renewal: Affects Students' Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Luigi Cherubini Addresses Transfer Speculations Amid Knee Injury
9 seconds
Luigi Cherubini Addresses Transfer Speculations Amid Knee Injury
Saints Women Conclude 2022 with a Defeat but Not Without Progress
39 seconds
Saints Women Conclude 2022 with a Defeat but Not Without Progress
MacNeil Advocates for Balanced Power Exchange in Interconnector Cables
39 seconds
MacNeil Advocates for Balanced Power Exchange in Interconnector Cables
Ghana's NPP Mandates Extraordinary Conference to Acclaim Unchallenged Candidates
1 min
Ghana's NPP Mandates Extraordinary Conference to Acclaim Unchallenged Candidates
Basketball Star Caitlin Clark: A Tale of Professional Achievements and Personal Milestones
2 mins
Basketball Star Caitlin Clark: A Tale of Professional Achievements and Personal Milestones
Leeds United's Financial Power: A Comparative Look at Championship Squad Values
4 mins
Leeds United's Financial Power: A Comparative Look at Championship Squad Values
Portsmouth FC's Patient Approach to January Transfer Window
4 mins
Portsmouth FC's Patient Approach to January Transfer Window
Om Birla Emphasizes Constitutional Pillars & Parliamentary Decorum at MLAs Orientation Programme
4 mins
Om Birla Emphasizes Constitutional Pillars & Parliamentary Decorum at MLAs Orientation Programme
Ghanaian Footballer Daniel Amartey's Sudden Instagram Purge Raises Questions
4 mins
Ghanaian Footballer Daniel Amartey's Sudden Instagram Purge Raises Questions
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app