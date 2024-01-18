Paranjape Schemes Launches Swaniketan: Pioneering Inclusive Living for the Differently-Abled

Paranjape Schemes, a leading Indian real estate developer, is breaking new ground with the launch of ‘Swaniketan,’ the nation’s first housing initiative specifically designed for differently-abled individuals. A unique project under their newly formed ‘Special Projects Division,’ Swaniketan aims to provide a truly inclusive living environment tailored to the needs of those with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Intellectual Disabilities, Cerebral Palsy, and Down syndrome.

A Home with Heart

The inaugural phase of Swaniketan comprises 240 apartments, featuring 2 and 3 BHK homes, alongside dedicated vocational and therapy centers. Far more than just a housing project, Swaniketan has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate the unique needs of its residents. Features such as emergency response systems, caretaker access, mobility-friendly facilities, and color-coded tiles have been woven into the fabric of the project, creating a living space that is both comfortable and empowering for its occupants.

More Than Brick and Mortar

But the heart of Swaniketan lies not only in its physical structures but also in the comprehensive support it offers to its residents. Managed by the ‘Tarangan’ association, in partnership with the Forum for Autism and Saad, the community provides a range of expert-driven services. From Early Intervention and Respite Centres to the opportunity for parents to establish trusts for their children’s long-term financial security, Swaniketan is truly a haven of hope and inclusivity.

A Legacy of Inclusive Living

The development of Swaniketan is an ongoing journey, with two phases planned, each consisting of 120 flats, and completion expected within the next 2.5 to 3 years. This project reflects Paranjape Schemes’ profound commitment to addressing diverse housing needs. Their ‘Athashri’ and ‘Aastha’ projects, catering to senior living and assisted living respectively, are testament to their 35-year long legacy of over 200 projects delivered. With Swaniketan, Paranjape Schemes continues to redefine the contours of inclusive living, creating homes where every resident can truly belong.