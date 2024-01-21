Parakram Diwas 2024: Honoring Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Delhi's Red Fort

Marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Parakram Diwas 2024 will be commemorated at the Red Fort in Delhi from January 23 to 31. Organized by the Ministry of Culture, in association with multiple government bodies including the Archaeological Survey of India and the National Archives of India, the event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The celebration aims to honor the legacy of Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj, with a museum at the Red Fort dedicated to their memory.

Parakram Diwas: A Tradition of Remembrance

Parakram Diwas has been celebrated since 2021, with previous commemorations including the unveiling of a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate and the naming of Andaman & Nicobar Islands' unnamed islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees. This year's celebration is poised to be a grand event, featuring cultural performances, a projection mapping show, and special recognition for INA veterans. Visitors can expect to be immersed in history through interactive exhibits and workshops, as well as the use of augmented and virtual reality.

The Republic Day Parade: A Celebration of Diversity and Empowerment

Coinciding with these celebrations, the upcoming Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2024, will predominantly celebrate women’s empowerment while also honoring Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The parade will boast women marching contingents, an all-women Tri-Service contingent, and women personnel in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) contingents. Additionally, the parade will see international participation from France and showcase India's cultural diversity with tableaux from different states/UTs and ministries/departments. The Ministry of Culture will present ‘Anant Sutra – The Endless Thread’, a textile installation showcasing nearly 1,900 sarees from across India.

Bharat Parv: A Digital Display of India's Diversity

Simultaneously, the Prime Minister will digitally launch the 'Bharat Parv' event, showcasing India's diversity through Republic Day Tableaux and cultural exhibits at Ram Leela Maidan and Madhav Das Park near the Red Fort. With the range and depth of these celebrations, Parakram Diwas 2024 promises to be a remarkable event that honors the past while looking towards the future.