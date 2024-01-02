en English
Business

Panthera Resources PLC Takes Legal Action Against India Over Bhukia Project

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Panthera Resources PLC Takes Legal Action Against India Over Bhukia Project

Gold exploration company, Panthera Resources PLC, has launched a legal battle against the Republic of India, alleging a breach of the 1999 Australia-India bilateral investment treaty. The litigation is being spearheaded by Panthera’s Australian subsidiary, Indo Gold Pty Ltd. The dispute stems from the Indian High Court’s refusal of a prospecting licence for the Bhukia project in Rajasthan, submitted by Panthera’s subsidiary, Metal Mining India Pte Ltd, in August 2018. Panthera argues that the rejection rested on unjustifiable grounds, contradicting Rajasthan’s earlier pledge to issue the licence.

Panthera’s Decade-Long Struggle

Since its initial investment in 2004, Panthera has endeavored to assert its legal rights over the Bhukia site. The company alleges that these efforts have been consistently blocked by the Rajasthan government. The Bhukia site’s gold deposits, as per reports from September, could be immensely valuable, potentially exceeding USD 1 billion. However, Panthera has yet to validate this assessment.

Indo Gold’s Plan of Action

The company will disclose the damages it seeks from the Indian government at a later date. Indo Gold anticipates issuing a notice of arbitration in early 2024 if a satisfactory resolution is not achieved. According to the bilateral treaty, this would result in the establishment of an arbitral tribunal within two months.

Financing the Legal Battle

Panthera has secured litigation financing of up to USD 13.6 million from LCM Funding SG Pty Ltd to support its legal campaign. Following the announcement of the litigation, Panthera’s shares experienced a 6.4% uplift to 6.65 pence each in London.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

