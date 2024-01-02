en English
Business

Panic Buying of Fuel in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Strike by Oil Tanker Drivers

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:38 am EST
Panic Buying of Fuel in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Strike by Oil Tanker Drivers

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is grappling with a sudden surge in panic buying of petrol and diesel. This unexpected turn of events is a result of a strike by oil tanker drivers and truckers, protesting a new law. The law, passed recently, imposes a ten-year prison sentence and a Rs 7 lakh fine for hit-and-run offenses, stirring considerable unrest in the transport sector.

(Read Also: Air India Express Inaugurates First Flight to Ayodhya Amid Launch of New Airport)

The Strike Effect

The strike has disrupted the regular supply of fuel, causing a ripple effect across several Indian states including Bihar, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. In response to this impending crisis, motorists and two and three-wheeler owners in J&K have rushed to petrol stations, forming long queues and buying fuel in excess to store in jerry cans. This domino effect has led to one station after another running out of fuel due to the overwhelming demand, resulting in the shutdown of several petrol pumps.

Administration’s Response

Despite the ensuing panic, the divisional administration has issued statements assuring the public of adequate stocks of petroleum and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to last a month. However, these assurances seem to have fallen on deaf ears as the urgency exhibited by vehicle owners suggests a fear that the region would run out of petroleum supplies imminently.

(Read Also: Significant Reshuffling in the Indian Judiciary: New Chief Justices Recommended)

Beyond J&K

The situation is not limited to J&K alone. Similar scenes are playing out in Punjab, where the second day of the strike has led to panic buying of petrol and diesel. An estimated 1 lakh trucks, private buses, and tankers have mostly remained off the road, disrupting supplies and leading to skyrocketing prices of vegetables and fruits. The city bus stand in Ludhiana, which has more than 250 buses under Punjab Roadways and PRTC, has announced a two-hour strike from Wednesday.

In conclusion, the new law aimed at punishing hit-and-run offenders has inadvertently led to a crisis in fuel supplies. As the strike continues, and panic buying escalates, the authorities must find a viable solution to circumvent a potential fuel shortage and assuage the public’s fears.

 

