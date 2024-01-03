en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Panerai’s Expansion in India: A Blend of Heritage and Innovation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Panerai’s Expansion in India: A Blend of Heritage and Innovation

For half a decade, Panerai’s torchbearer, Jean-Marc Pontru, has been the guiding force behind the luxury watch brand’s expansion in India. His confidence in the brand’s future in the subcontinent is as unwavering as it is inspiring. He points towards India’s untapped potential as a fertile ground for luxury market growth, a sector in which Panerai has been a pioneer.

Despite the digital retail wave sweeping across the globe, Pontru places immense importance on physical boutiques, seeing them as more than just sales outlets. To him, they are the gateways to a richer, more immersive experience that online platforms struggle to replicate. He sees the need for the luxury industry to evolve, to provide experiences that transcend mere product ownership, and to redefine luxury as a comprehensive experience.

Aligning Expansion with the Evolving Indian Landscape

Panerai, one of the first luxury watch brands to venture into the Indian market, is aligning its expansion plans with the changing Indian landscape. The brand’s new boutique in Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza, their most expansive retail space in India at 60 square meters, stands as a testament to this commitment. The boutique is a miniaturized universe of Panerai’s legacy—imbued with its signature Italian Bar and offering a multi-sensory shopping experience that appeals to the discerning luxury consumer.

Revamping Collections, Enhancing Experiences

The boutique is also a showcase for a variety of new watches, including a new range of Radiomir watches, Luminor Due, and vintage-inspired styles. Pontru emphasizes the critical role of storytelling in the evolution of Panerai’s fundamental collections. He sheds light on the introduction of innovative timepieces that promise unique experiences, such as the Luminor Due Luna TuttoOro PAM01504, the Luminor Due PAM01423, and the vintage-inspired Radiomir Quaranta GoldtechTM PAM01026.

Reflecting Heritage, Embracing Innovation

The new Panerai boutique seeks to mirror the brand’s rich heritage and commitment to innovation. Storytelling, ambiance, and the introduction of new products become pivotal in enhancing the customer experience. The Luminor and Submersible collections have already found favor with Indian customers, and the revamped Radiomir collection is also receiving positive feedback.

In an era dominated by digital consumerism, Pontru’s emphasis on the importance of physical boutiques and the comprehensive luxury experience resonates deeply. With Panerai’s innovative strategies and strong commitment, the brand’s future in India looks as promising as ever.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

EXO's Baekhyun Steps into CEO Role with New Company

By BNN Correspondents

Gas Arabian Services Co. Eyes Transition to Main Market of The Saudi Stock Exchange

By Hadeel Hashem

Yuno Energy Slashes Electricity Rates, Offering Annual Savings of Over €500

By BNN Correspondents

Development Works Food Co. Proposes Capital Increase for Strategic Expansion

By Hadeel Hashem

Adidas Korea Breaks Away from APAC to Operate Independently ...
@Business · 30 seconds
Adidas Korea Breaks Away from APAC to Operate Independently ...
heart comment 0
CMA Approves Public Offering of Alistithmar Capital Diversified SAR Fund

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

CMA Approves Public Offering of Alistithmar Capital Diversified SAR Fund
Najran Cement Company Foresees Increased Production Costs Due to Fuel Price Adjustment

By Hadeel Hashem

Najran Cement Company Foresees Increased Production Costs Due to Fuel Price Adjustment
Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. Secures Significant Contract with Saudi Aramco

By Hadeel Hashem

Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. Secures Significant Contract with Saudi Aramco
Muneer Mohammed Al-Mughairy Joins LIVA as Non-Executive Board Member

By BNN Correspondents

Muneer Mohammed Al-Mughairy Joins LIVA as Non-Executive Board Member
Latest Headlines
World News
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
12 seconds
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
22 seconds
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
26 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
27 seconds
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients
33 seconds
Revolutionary Study Suggests Longer Follow-up Intervals for Cervical Cancer Patients
Rhea Ripley Defends Women's World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio
49 seconds
Rhea Ripley Defends Women's World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio
Lassa Fever Outbreak at BSUTH: Five Dead, Urgent Preventative Measures Underway
56 seconds
Lassa Fever Outbreak at BSUTH: Five Dead, Urgent Preventative Measures Underway
Betting Odds Across Sports Leagues: NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, and NHL
1 min
Betting Odds Across Sports Leagues: NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, and NHL
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
9 mins
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app