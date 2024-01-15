‘Pancha Sutra’: The Fivefold Path to Learner-Centric Education in India

In the vast landscape of India’s educational reform, a fresh and transformative approach is taking root, known as the ‘Pancha Sutra.’ This set of five learner-centric practices, inspired by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, is designed to shape an environment conducive to 21st-century learning. It calls for the right attitude and approach from all stakeholders, including educators and students, to bring about a paradigm shift in India’s education system.

The Quintessential Mindset

The first ‘sutra’ underscores the importance of mindset and philosophical approach. It emphasizes that the successful implementation of NEP hinges on the mental readiness and commitment of educators to embrace changes and implement innovative teaching methods.

Integrating Activities with Learning

The second ‘sutra’ encourages the symbiosis of classroom activities with the learning process. It stresses that the activities should not be viewed as standalone experiences but rather as integral elements that complement and enrich the learning journey.

Strategic Use of New Learning Tools

The third ‘sutra’ highlights the strategic use of new learning tools to enhance different stages of the learning process. It underscores the importance of integrating technology in education, enabling students to learn at their own pace and in a more interactive manner.

Variety, Experimentation, Relevance, and Personalization

The fourth ‘sutra,’ encapsulated by the acronym ‘VERY,’ underscores the need for variety, experimentation, relevance, and personalization in teaching methods. It reflects the importance of diverse and engaging teaching methods that resonate with students’ unique learning styles and interests.

Value of Team Teaching and Interdisciplinarity

The final ‘sutra’ accentuates the value of team teaching and interdisciplinarity. It demonstrates how different perspectives can enrich the learning experience, inspiring students to think critically and develop a holistic understanding of subjects.

These ‘sutras’ are the result of extensive experimentation with learner-centric techniques that complement the goals of the NEP 2020. Reflecting on these practices, Dr. Sandeep Shastri, an academic and political scholar, shares his experiences in the field of education. The ‘Pancha Sutra’ serves as a guide for India’s educational journey in the 21st century, embodying the spirit of the NEP and the ambition to create an innovative and inclusive education system.