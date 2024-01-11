en English
Business

Panasonic Targets Double-Digit Growth in India: Diversification and Innovation at the Forefront

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:38 am EST
Panasonic Targets Double-Digit Growth in India: Diversification and Innovation at the Forefront

In a bold pursuit for market expansion, Panasonic, the Japanese multinational electronics corporation, is fortifying its foothold in the Indian market through diversified business sectors. The company’s ambitious objective is to achieve double-digit growth, a goal underscored by the recent words of Panasonic US Chairwoman and CEO, Megan Myungwon Lee.

Consumer Products: A Significant Revenue Source

Panasonic’s strategic pivot in the Indian market revolves around its array of consumer products. As it stands, these offerings, which include televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines, account for 40% of the company’s revenue in India. By focusing on this sector, Panasonic aims to bolster its presence and tap into the potential of the country’s burgeoning consumer electronics segment.

Investing in India-Specific Innovations

However, Panasonic’s strategy is not merely confined to consumer products. The company is investing in India-specific innovations, particularly in the realm of electric boxes and wiring devices. These innovations are designed to meet the country’s infrastructure needs, a move that signifies Panasonic’s commitment to aligning its products with the unique challenges and needs of the Indian market.

Enhancing Culinary Experiences with New Microwave Model

Further solidifying its position in the kitchen appliance market, Panasonic has unveiled its latest microwave model, the Panasonic NN CT68MBFDG. This new offering is a testament to Panasonic’s commitment to enhancing the culinary experience of its consumers. The microwave stands out with its 151 pre-loaded recipes, sleek design, and user-friendly interface. Its round dial and touchscreen controls, coupled with sensor technology for even heating, make it a versatile ally in the kitchen. Capable of cooking a wide variety of dishes, from popcorn to bhindi ki subji, this microwave is available for Rs 17,500. It is positioned as a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen, designed to enhance culinary experiences while saving time.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

