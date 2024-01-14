Panasonic Targets 50% Market Share in India’s Wiring Devices Sector by 2030

In a bold strategic move, Panasonic Electric Works India (PEWIN), a subsidiary of Panasonic Life Solutions, has set its sights on a 50% market share in India’s wiring devices sector by 2030. This ambitious goal was outlined by Joint Managing Director, Toshinobu Kawasaki, who disclosed the company’s plans to intensify its market expansion in the coming five years, specifically in areas such as wiring devices, switchgear, and lighting.

Expanding the Infrastructure

Wiring devices, encompassing switches, plugs, and other components that serve as connection points for outlets and appliances, are central to the company’s growth strategy. To facilitate its course, PEWIN is contemplating additional investments in its Sri City facility located in Andhra Pradesh to enlarge its automated production lines.

Advocating for Tax Reformation

Aside from its growth plans, PEWIN has also voiced its concerns about the need for more streamlined and efficient tax litigation processes in India. The company’s Director of Finance, Yasuhiro Masui, emphasized the necessity of allowing businesses adequate time to prepare for new tax policies, and the importance of setting reasonable grace periods. PEWIN suggests reforms that take into consideration the impact of new tax measures on businesses, signaling a call for a more corporate-friendly taxation environment.

Key Contributions and Future Plans

PEWIN has played a significant role in several major projects in India, supplying power and lighting products to infrastructure developments such as the new Indian Parliament building and the Bengaluru International Airport. Looking forward, Kiyoshi Otaki, Executive Vice President of Panasonic Corporation, articulated the company’s commitment to promoting sustainable living not just in Japan, but globally. He singled out India as a country with substantial growth potential, indicating Panasonic’s intentions to expand operations, support the country’s economic growth, and potentially explore exporting and investment opportunities from India to Africa.