en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Panasonic Targets 50% Market Share in India’s Wiring Devices Sector by 2030

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Panasonic Targets 50% Market Share in India’s Wiring Devices Sector by 2030

In a bold strategic move, Panasonic Electric Works India (PEWIN), a subsidiary of Panasonic Life Solutions, has set its sights on a 50% market share in India’s wiring devices sector by 2030. This ambitious goal was outlined by Joint Managing Director, Toshinobu Kawasaki, who disclosed the company’s plans to intensify its market expansion in the coming five years, specifically in areas such as wiring devices, switchgear, and lighting.

Expanding the Infrastructure

Wiring devices, encompassing switches, plugs, and other components that serve as connection points for outlets and appliances, are central to the company’s growth strategy. To facilitate its course, PEWIN is contemplating additional investments in its Sri City facility located in Andhra Pradesh to enlarge its automated production lines.

Advocating for Tax Reformation

Aside from its growth plans, PEWIN has also voiced its concerns about the need for more streamlined and efficient tax litigation processes in India. The company’s Director of Finance, Yasuhiro Masui, emphasized the necessity of allowing businesses adequate time to prepare for new tax policies, and the importance of setting reasonable grace periods. PEWIN suggests reforms that take into consideration the impact of new tax measures on businesses, signaling a call for a more corporate-friendly taxation environment.

Key Contributions and Future Plans

PEWIN has played a significant role in several major projects in India, supplying power and lighting products to infrastructure developments such as the new Indian Parliament building and the Bengaluru International Airport. Looking forward, Kiyoshi Otaki, Executive Vice President of Panasonic Corporation, articulated the company’s commitment to promoting sustainable living not just in Japan, but globally. He singled out India as a country with substantial growth potential, indicating Panasonic’s intentions to expand operations, support the country’s economic growth, and potentially explore exporting and investment opportunities from India to Africa.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Equal=Grounds Coffee House Embarks on a New Chapter Under Monique Chatman
The Equal=Grounds Coffee House in Rochester, New York, marked a fresh chapter in its story with a soft opening under new ownership on Saturday. The coffee house, which charted its path of success under former owners John White-Bronson and Harry Bronson, has been handed over to Monique Chatman. Recognized as a dedicated patron and a
Equal=Grounds Coffee House Embarks on a New Chapter Under Monique Chatman
Reliance Industries Initiates Bidding Process for Natural Gas from its CBM Block
4 mins ago
Reliance Industries Initiates Bidding Process for Natural Gas from its CBM Block
HCLTech Beats Market Expectations with 6.2% Profit Growth Amid Cautious Spending
5 mins ago
HCLTech Beats Market Expectations with 6.2% Profit Growth Amid Cautious Spending
Mother Weaves Success: Ranette Simpson's Journey from Crochet Enthusiast to Entrepreneur
1 min ago
Mother Weaves Success: Ranette Simpson's Journey from Crochet Enthusiast to Entrepreneur
GNBS Reinforces Accuracy in Commerce with 2024 Verification Drive
2 mins ago
GNBS Reinforces Accuracy in Commerce with 2024 Verification Drive
Amelia Persaud's 'Party Prime': A Success Story of Resilience and Passion
2 mins ago
Amelia Persaud's 'Party Prime': A Success Story of Resilience and Passion
Latest Headlines
World News
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
43 seconds
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
56 seconds
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
1 min
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
Spot of Tea Restaurant Remains Closed: A Tale of Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future
1 min
Spot of Tea Restaurant Remains Closed: A Tale of Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future
From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave's Journey to Change the Therapy Industry
1 min
From Ladywood to Chelsea FC: Daniel Belgrave's Journey to Change the Therapy Industry
Project 2025: A Radical Vision for America's Future
1 min
Project 2025: A Radical Vision for America's Future
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
2 mins
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
2 mins
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
Shuffling the Deck: Steve Smith to Open Batting for Australia
2 mins
Shuffling the Deck: Steve Smith to Open Batting for Australia
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app