en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Palestinian Child’s Nightmares Amid Gaza Conflict and BownBee’s Successful Funding for Ethnic Wear Expansion

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
Palestinian Child’s Nightmares Amid Gaza Conflict and BownBee’s Successful Funding for Ethnic Wear Expansion

In the midst of the deafening echoes of war in Gaza, a four-year-old Palestinian girl named Salma is becoming all too familiar with the concept of death. Her nights are punctuated by dread, her dreams haunted by the terrifying sounds of bombings. This poignant narrative underscores the devastating human toll exacted by the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

The Unseen Casualties of War

Salma’s innocent inquiries about death, a subject no child should have to grapple with, thrust into sharp relief the susceptibility of children to the psychological trauma of war. It’s not just about the lives lost directly to the violence, but also about the living who bear the scars of these horrific experiences. The International Court of Justice has been grappling with accusations of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, an issue that holds far-reaching implications for Israel and the international community. Amid these deliberations, it’s the distressing stories like Salma’s that humanize the conflict and its effects.

Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital: A Beacon Amid Chaos

At the heart of the central Gaza Strip, the al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital stands as the only functioning medical facility, a beacon of hope amid the chaos. However, the intensified fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas has thrown this critical institution into jeopardy. The hospital now faces challenges such as dwindling healthcare staff, forced evacuations, and even reported attacks on its intensive care unit. The repercussions are most keenly felt by vulnerable patients, including the elderly and disabled, who are rendered immobile by fear and uncertainty.

BownBee: A Ray of Hope in the World of Ethnic Kids Wear

Halfway around the world, in the bustling city of Gurgaon, India, an online children’s ethnic wear brand, BownBee, offers a contrasting narrative of growth and expansion. Founded in 2015 by Monika Chaudhary, BownBee has successfully completed its initial round of funding, securing significant investment from friends and family. Over the years, the brand has achieved a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 60%, all while maintaining profitability. The goal? To become a global leader in ethnic kids wear, an industry projected to surge between 2023 and 2026.

As part of its expansion strategy, BownBee plans to bolster its online presence, while also establishing a stronger offline retail footprint through partnerships and industry events. The brand’s latest collection, a blend of traditional styles and modern fashion for children from newborns to 15 years old, can be viewed on their Instagram page.

0
Fashion India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
25 mins ago
RuPaul's DragCon: A Celebration of Drag Culture in London
London’s ExCel convention center came alive with the vibrant hues and flamboyant personas of the global drag community, as RuPaul’s DragCon made its annual return. The two-day festival, a grand celebration of drag culture, attracted a global audience of fans and performers. The event was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Amanda Tears and Brittany
RuPaul's DragCon: A Celebration of Drag Culture in London
Shaila Merchant: The Business Magnate and Future Mother-in-law of Anant Ambani
35 mins ago
Shaila Merchant: The Business Magnate and Future Mother-in-law of Anant Ambani
Kangana Ranaut Spotted With Celebrity Hairstylist Loic Chapoix: A Case of Speculation and Anticipation
1 hour ago
Kangana Ranaut Spotted With Celebrity Hairstylist Loic Chapoix: A Case of Speculation and Anticipation
Ralph Lauren Marks Canadian Luxury Market Debut with Star-Studded Dinner
33 mins ago
Ralph Lauren Marks Canadian Luxury Market Debut with Star-Studded Dinner
Khloe Kardashian's Luxury Bag Sale Sparks Controversy
33 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian's Luxury Bag Sale Sparks Controversy
Iza Calzado and Bianca King Celebrate Daughters' Baptism: A Blend of Faith, Family, and Glamour
34 mins ago
Iza Calzado and Bianca King Celebrate Daughters' Baptism: A Blend of Faith, Family, and Glamour
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
44 seconds
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
48 seconds
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
1 min
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
1 min
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
1 min
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
1 min
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
2 mins
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
2 mins
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
Jordan Henderson in Advanced Transfer Talks with Juventus
2 mins
Jordan Henderson in Advanced Transfer Talks with Juventus
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
48 seconds
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
21 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app