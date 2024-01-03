Palamu Tiger Reserve Conducts Comprehensive Bird Survey, Plans to Boost Bird Watching Tourism

In a notable turn of events, the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Daltonganj, Jharkhand, has carried out a more scientific and comprehensive bird survey across both its divisions. The survey was unique in its systematic approach, making it an improvement over previous efforts, and has resulted in the documentation of an array of water, forest, and migratory birds at the Kamaldah Jheel.

Spotlight on Rare Avian Species

One of the highlights of the survey was the recording of the rare white-eared bulbul, a bird species typically found only in Madhya Pradesh. This sighting indicates the PTR’s rich biodiversity, expanding our understanding of the bulbul’s habitat range. The survey also identified five rare species of warblers, small birds known for their insect-eating habits and ability to hide within large tree leaves.

The Science Behind the Survey

The methodology used for the survey was the MacKinnon Lists Technique, a delicate and challenging approach that ensures an accurate understanding of bird populations and their habitats. This method serves as a testament to PTR’s commitment to preserving and understanding its diverse avian life.

Promotion of Bird Watching

Kumar Ashish, PTR’s deputy director (south), has expressed plans to promote bird watching in the reserve. This move aims to attract tourists’ interest in avian species, alongside the popular tiger spotting. This initiative can potentially transform PTR into a hub for bird watchers and wildlife enthusiasts, contributing to the reserve’s ecological and tourism sustainability.