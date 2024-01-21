Pakistan's Intelligence Agency Escalates Operations in Jammu & Kashmir

Pakistan's intelligence agency has purportedly escalated its operations in the Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu & Kashmir, deploying militants armed with advanced weaponry and gear. The terrorists, bearing a striking resemblance to the training of Pakistan's Special Service Group (SSG) and exhibiting proficiency in jungle warfare, are causing significant damage to the Indian security forces. The terrorists are equipped with sophisticated weapons, such as the American-made Smith & Wesson M&P-15 5.56mm Semi-Auto Rifle, each weapon valued at over a lakh.

Costly Gear and Sophisticated Weaponry

The militants are not only armed with high-end weapons but are also equipped with costly gear that includes footwear priced between 15,000 to 20,000 rupees and watches with features such as solar charging and mud resistance, priced over 20,000 to 25,000 rupees. The involvement of retired Pakistani soldiers in these activities has raised concerns within the Indian Army.

Ongoing Terror Attacks and Indian Retaliation

The twin districts have been under terror attacks since October 2021, resulting in the loss of 33 Indian soldiers. Notable incidents include attacks on the Rashtriya Rifles Unit in Poonch and the Special Forces Unit PARA in Rajouri. The Indian forces, however, have expressed their determination to retaliate and avenge the losses suffered.

Implications and Concerns

The escalated operations by Pakistan's intelligence agency in these regions, coupled with the use of advanced weaponry by the terrorists, are causing significant distress amongst the Indian security forces. The engagement of retired Pakistani soldiers has added a new dimension to the issue. The Indian forces, despite the losses, remain resolute in their commitment to safeguarding the nation and retaliating against these terror attacks.