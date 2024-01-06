Pacific World School’s ‘Entrepreneurs in the Making’: Crafting Compassion and Empathy

In the bustling Delhi-NCR region, the Pacific World School recently conducted a noteworthy event, ‘Entrepreneurs in the Making.’ A part of their ‘Crafting Compassion and Empathy’ initiative, this program was a blend of social responsibility, creative entrepreneurship, and heartwarming compassion.

Engaging Interaction for a Cause

The ‘Entrepreneurs in the Making’ event facilitated a deep interaction between the school’s students and the Vikas Vishranti Charitable Trust. The primary objective of this interaction was to instill in students an understanding of compassion and social responsibility. How did they achieve this? By directly involving the students in charitable activities.

Handicrafts with Heart

As part of the event, the students created beautiful handmade items. These weren’t just arts and crafts projects, though. Each crafted item carried a purpose—it was a means to raise funds. The young participants, functioning as budding entrepreneurs, were able to witness first-hand the impact of their efforts.

Shoes for the Underprivileged

The proceeds from the sales of these handmade items were used for a noble cause: providing shoes to approximately 100 underprivileged children associated with the Vikas Vishranti Charitable Trust in Surajpur. This philanthropic act not only offered physical support to the children in need but also served as a practical lesson in empathy and community responsibility for the Pacific World School students.

The event proved transformative for the pupils, providing them with a clearer perspective on the struggles of less fortunate individuals. It emphasized the importance of gratitude and the recognition of life’s positive elements, giving the students an experience that extends far beyond the classroom walls.