Education

Pacific World School’s ‘Entrepreneurs in the Making’: Crafting Compassion and Empathy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
In the bustling Delhi-NCR region, the Pacific World School recently conducted a noteworthy event, ‘Entrepreneurs in the Making.’ A part of their ‘Crafting Compassion and Empathy’ initiative, this program was a blend of social responsibility, creative entrepreneurship, and heartwarming compassion.

Engaging Interaction for a Cause

The ‘Entrepreneurs in the Making’ event facilitated a deep interaction between the school’s students and the Vikas Vishranti Charitable Trust. The primary objective of this interaction was to instill in students an understanding of compassion and social responsibility. How did they achieve this? By directly involving the students in charitable activities.

Handicrafts with Heart

As part of the event, the students created beautiful handmade items. These weren’t just arts and crafts projects, though. Each crafted item carried a purpose—it was a means to raise funds. The young participants, functioning as budding entrepreneurs, were able to witness first-hand the impact of their efforts.

Shoes for the Underprivileged

The proceeds from the sales of these handmade items were used for a noble cause: providing shoes to approximately 100 underprivileged children associated with the Vikas Vishranti Charitable Trust in Surajpur. This philanthropic act not only offered physical support to the children in need but also served as a practical lesson in empathy and community responsibility for the Pacific World School students.

The event proved transformative for the pupils, providing them with a clearer perspective on the struggles of less fortunate individuals. It emphasized the importance of gratitude and the recognition of life’s positive elements, giving the students an experience that extends far beyond the classroom walls.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

