Oyo to Launch 400 New Hotels in Ayodhya Amid Expected Religious Tourism Surge

In a move indicative of the rising trend of religious tourism in India, hospitality giant Oyo has announced its plans to open 400 new hotels in the city of Ayodhya. The decision is in response to the anticipated surge in pilgrims and tourists to the city, which holds significant religious importance for many Indians. This surge is linked to the city's ongoing and planned developments, including the construction of the Ram Temple - a project of immense cultural and historical significance.

Oyo's Expansion Strategy

Oyo's expansion in Ayodhya is part of a broader strategy to capitalize on the growing market for religious tourism in the country. The company aims to provide accommodation options that meet the expected increase in demand, thereby positioning itself as a key player in the region's hospitality sector.

The plan was spurred by a staggering 350% increase in searches for Ayodhya on the Oyo platform. The company has already introduced 50 homestays, offering around 1,000 rooms to accommodate the growing number of pilgrims. Additionally, Oyo has formed partnerships with local authorities, including the Ayodhya Development Authority and the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation, to ensure a seamless experience for travellers visiting these spiritual centres.

Strategic Investment in Religious Tourism

The move is seen as a strategic investment into an area that is projected to see a substantial rise in visitor numbers. It reflects confidence in the tourism and hospitality industry's growth potential, particularly in the religious tourism sector. The inauguration of the grand Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024, is expected to be a significant draw, further fuelling the demand for accommodation.

Response to Evolving Travel Preferences

Oyo's expansion aligns with its mission to cater to the evolving preferences of travellers. The focus on spiritual destinations is a response to the renewed fervor for spiritual journeys, particularly in the post-pandemic world where domestic travel trends have shifted significantly. With 400 new properties planned for major spiritual destinations across India by the end of the year, Oyo is set to redefine the landscape of religious tourism in the country.