en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Overcrowding in Indian Railways: A Growing Crisis in Sleeper Class Coaches

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:35 pm EST
Overcrowding in Indian Railways: A Growing Crisis in Sleeper Class Coaches

In the bustling life of India, Indian Railways has always been a reliable mode of travel for many. However, the recent experiences of passengers paint a grim picture of the system. Amid the clatter of wheels on tracks and the cacophony of numerous conversations, a crisis is brewing in the sleeper class coaches. Confirmed ticket holders, anticipating a comfortable journey, are instead met with overcrowded coaches, a situation that has become increasingly common and problematic.

Personal Experiences Shed Light on the Issue

Abhijeet Band, a passenger who embarked on a journey from Nagpur to Tatanagar on January 2 on the Mumbai-Howrah Mail, experienced this issue firsthand. Despite possessing a confirmed ticket, Band and his injured wife found their designated coach filled to the brim, occupied by not only confirmed ticket holders but also by waitlisted and general ticket holders. As the train chugged through the states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand, the situation worsened with the coach’s floor turning into an impromptu seating area for additional passengers.

This wasn’t an isolated case confined to Band’s coach. Other sleeper coaches on the train bore witness to a similar chaotic situation. The passengers felt that ticket checkers were complicit in this unfortunate scenario, allegedly allowing waitlisted passengers on board for a nominal fine and issuing luggage receipts, thus bypassing the reserved seating protocol.

Absence of Authorities Amplifies the Problem

Another passenger, Kulbhushan Dahale, noted the glaring absence of Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. This lack of supervision and enforcement of rules only exacerbated the situation, turning what should have been a comfortable journey into a distressing ordeal.

The return journey on the Malda-Surat Express on January 6 was no better. The entrance to the coach was blocked by passengers, making it difficult for Band and his wife to board the train, adding another layer of hardship to their travel experience.

Overcrowding: A Growing Issue for Indian Railways

The issue extends beyond discomfort and inconvenience. It raises serious questions about safety, especially for women and children, who are rendered vulnerable in such hostile conditions. The lack of basic amenities becomes even more pronounced in overcrowded coaches. This situation also disproportionately affects low-income individuals, who rely heavily on the affordable tickets offered by the sleeper class.

The plight of these passengers underscores the urgent need for change and stricter enforcement of rules. In the end, it is not just the responsibility of the authorities, but also of the public to address these issues, to ensure that Indian Railways remains a safe and reliable mode of transport for all.

0
India Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
CICU and DGFT Meet to Discuss Export Challenges in Ludhiana
In a crucial meeting held in the industrial city of Ludhiana, a delegation from the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU), led by President Upkar Singh Ahuja, met with representatives from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). The discussion was centered around the pressing challenges that the industry currently faces, especially those related
CICU and DGFT Meet to Discuss Export Challenges in Ludhiana
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge: The Atal Setu
5 mins ago
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge: The Atal Setu
India's Syncretic Culture: A Harmony Eroded by Communal Politics
6 mins ago
India's Syncretic Culture: A Harmony Eroded by Communal Politics
Swachh Survey 2023: Unmasking India's Urban Cleanliness Performance
3 mins ago
Swachh Survey 2023: Unmasking India's Urban Cleanliness Performance
Tharoor Counters BJP's Anti-Hindu Allegations Amid Vivekananda Celebrations
4 mins ago
Tharoor Counters BJP's Anti-Hindu Allegations Amid Vivekananda Celebrations
Pune Airport's New Terminal to Open in Next Two to Three Weeks
5 mins ago
Pune Airport's New Terminal to Open in Next Two to Three Weeks
Latest Headlines
World News
Philippines to Receive Five Million Pfizer Vaccines in September
6 seconds
Philippines to Receive Five Million Pfizer Vaccines in September
An Early Look into the 2024 Fantasy Football Season: Top-10 Mock Draft
17 seconds
An Early Look into the 2024 Fantasy Football Season: Top-10 Mock Draft
New Jersey Bolsters Support for Immigrant Community with Three New Laws
1 min
New Jersey Bolsters Support for Immigrant Community with Three New Laws
New Jersey Signs Groundbreaking Law to Improve Crisis Intervention and Honor Victims of Police Violence
2 mins
New Jersey Signs Groundbreaking Law to Improve Crisis Intervention and Honor Victims of Police Violence
Oregon's Ava Heiden Commits to Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball
2 mins
Oregon's Ava Heiden Commits to Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball
Seattle Seahawks Community Celebrates Pete Carroll's Legacy
3 mins
Seattle Seahawks Community Celebrates Pete Carroll's Legacy
Flamingos Take Flight: Nigeria's U17 Girls' Team Embarks on World Cup Qualification Journey
3 mins
Flamingos Take Flight: Nigeria's U17 Girls' Team Embarks on World Cup Qualification Journey
University of Akron Triumphs Over University at Buffalo in Collegiate Basketball Match
4 mins
University of Akron Triumphs Over University at Buffalo in Collegiate Basketball Match
President Biden Encounters Hostile Reception in Swing State Visit
4 mins
President Biden Encounters Hostile Reception in Swing State Visit
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app