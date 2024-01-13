Overcrowding in Indian Railways: A Growing Crisis in Sleeper Class Coaches

In the bustling life of India, Indian Railways has always been a reliable mode of travel for many. However, the recent experiences of passengers paint a grim picture of the system. Amid the clatter of wheels on tracks and the cacophony of numerous conversations, a crisis is brewing in the sleeper class coaches. Confirmed ticket holders, anticipating a comfortable journey, are instead met with overcrowded coaches, a situation that has become increasingly common and problematic.

Personal Experiences Shed Light on the Issue

Abhijeet Band, a passenger who embarked on a journey from Nagpur to Tatanagar on January 2 on the Mumbai-Howrah Mail, experienced this issue firsthand. Despite possessing a confirmed ticket, Band and his injured wife found their designated coach filled to the brim, occupied by not only confirmed ticket holders but also by waitlisted and general ticket holders. As the train chugged through the states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand, the situation worsened with the coach’s floor turning into an impromptu seating area for additional passengers.

This wasn’t an isolated case confined to Band’s coach. Other sleeper coaches on the train bore witness to a similar chaotic situation. The passengers felt that ticket checkers were complicit in this unfortunate scenario, allegedly allowing waitlisted passengers on board for a nominal fine and issuing luggage receipts, thus bypassing the reserved seating protocol.

Absence of Authorities Amplifies the Problem

Another passenger, Kulbhushan Dahale, noted the glaring absence of Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. This lack of supervision and enforcement of rules only exacerbated the situation, turning what should have been a comfortable journey into a distressing ordeal.

The return journey on the Malda-Surat Express on January 6 was no better. The entrance to the coach was blocked by passengers, making it difficult for Band and his wife to board the train, adding another layer of hardship to their travel experience.

Overcrowding: A Growing Issue for Indian Railways

The issue extends beyond discomfort and inconvenience. It raises serious questions about safety, especially for women and children, who are rendered vulnerable in such hostile conditions. The lack of basic amenities becomes even more pronounced in overcrowded coaches. This situation also disproportionately affects low-income individuals, who rely heavily on the affordable tickets offered by the sleeper class.

The plight of these passengers underscores the urgent need for change and stricter enforcement of rules. In the end, it is not just the responsibility of the authorities, but also of the public to address these issues, to ensure that Indian Railways remains a safe and reliable mode of transport for all.