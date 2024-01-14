en English
Over 8,000 Vehicles Mark the Inaugural Day of Mumbai’s Atal Setu

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
On a bright Saturday morning, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink (MTHL) or Atal Setu, India’s longest sea bridge and the world’s 12th longest, opened its lanes to the public, recording a substantial inflow of 8,169 vehicles within the initial 12 hours. The Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the organization tasked with the bridge’s maintenance, reported a smooth and steady traffic flow, marking the inaugural day as a resounding success.

A Momentous First Day

As the clock struck 8 am, the 21.8 km, 6-lane elevated road bridge buzzed into life, welcoming a flood of vehicles. Exceptionally, commuters were granted the liberty to pause and capture memories of their first journey across the bridge, a typically banned activity, turning the inaugural day into a celebrated event. A special police force was deployed to ensure smooth traffic management, their presence providing a reassuring backdrop to the day’s excitement.

More Than Just A Bridge

The Atal Setu isn’t merely a mode of transportation, it’s a symbol of progress, a testament to advanced Japanese engineering, and a new vantage point to witness the city’s skyline. Among the bustling crowd were Rajesh Sinha, an IT professional, and Ilyas Shankla, a businessman, who visited the bridge with their families to revel in the novelty and enjoy the panoramic views. Despite the excitement, the voices of concern were not drowned. Some commuters expressed reservations about the toll rate, which was Rs 375 for a return trip on the opening day. The question arose about the feasibility of daily use considering the cost, especially when the monthly pass for a car is priced at Rs 12,500.

Promise of a Bright Future

The Atal Setu aims to reduce travel time and boost connectivity, offering capacity for 70,000 vehicles per day. Its launch signifies a significant milestone in Mumbai’s transportation infrastructure, promising to ease congestion on other routes and enhance the overall commuting experience. Despite the concerns raised over toll prices, the emphasis on the potential time saved and the enriched driving experience was prevalent among the users. As the Atal Setu stands tall, it not only connects Mumbai with Raigad District’s Navi Mumbai but also bridges a gap in modern infrastructure, setting the stage for a future of advanced mobility.

India Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

