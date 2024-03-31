Over 60 Indian Products, Including Banaras Thandai, Receive GI Tags, Bolstering Heritage

India marks a significant milestone in cultural preservation and economic development as over 60 products, spanning from the famous Banaras Thandai to traditional Assamese crafts, have been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This event, unprecedented in scale, highlights the country's commitment to safeguarding its diverse heritage and supporting local communities through recognition of their unique contributions.
Recognition of Diversity and Heritage
Among the celebrated recipients of the GI tag are six traditional crafts from Assam, including the esteemed Asharikandi terracotta and Sarthebari metal crafts, which embody the rich cultural tapestry of the region. These accolades, facilitated by national and regional efforts, underscore the importance of traditional crafts in the socio-economic fabric of the communities. Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's acknowledgment of the GI tags as a "big win" for the state's heritage highlights the broader implications of such recognition for cultural preservation and economic support.
Spotlight on Banaras Thandai and Other Notables
The famous Banaras Thandai's GI tag brings to light the deep-rooted traditions of Varanasi, where the drink, a blend of milk, nuts, seeds, and spices, has been a staple for centuries. This recognition not only celebrates the drink's historical significance but also promotes Varanasi's rich culinary landscape to a broader audience. Other noteworthy mentions include the Tripura region's Pachra-Rignai traditional dress and Meghalaya's Garo Textile, further showcasing the geographical diversity and cultural richness of India's craftsmanship.
Implications and Forward Look
The awarding of GI tags to over 60 products across India is more than a mere acknowledgment; it's a strategic move towards economic empowerment, cultural preservation, and global recognition of India's diverse heritage. As the country now boasts around 635 GI-tagged products, this initiative opens avenues for artisans and craftspeople, offering them protection and a platform on the global stage. The ripple effects of this recognition will likely foster greater appreciation and demand for traditional crafts, contributing to the sustainable development of local communities.