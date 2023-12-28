Outrage as Government School Students Found Cleaning Toilets in Karnataka

In a disquieting development from Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, students of a government school were discovered engaged in cleaning toilets. This unsettling event came to light following the circulation of a video on social media, allegedly from the Government Higher Primary School, located in the district’s Megaravalli area. The footage showcased children, some only of primary school age, cleaning toilets reportedly as part of a school-led cleanliness initiative.

Public Outrage and Concerns Over Child Welfare

The sight of children employing sticks and brooms to clean the toilets has triggered grave concerns pertaining to child welfare and the sanitation standards maintained in government educational institutions. The incident has ignited a public uproar, with citizens and authorities alike demanding an investigation into the circumstances that led to such an alarming situation.

Implications for the Congress Government

The incident has proven to be a considerable embarrassment for the Congress government, particularly as Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa originates from the same district. Despite repeated warnings from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promising strict action, the issue of students being involved in toilet cleaning activities persists.

Call for Accountability and Action

The Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS) has lodged a complaint, urging action against the accused teachers. Local officials and the school administration are anticipated to address the situation and enforce severe penalties against those accountable for involving children in activities that are not only unsuitable but also transgress child rights and labor laws.