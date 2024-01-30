Oscar-Nominated 'To Kill A Tiger' Documentary: A Jharkhand Village's Struggle for Justice

In a remote corner of Jharkhand, India, the Oscar-nominated documentary 'To Kill A Tiger' has stirred unsettling memories in the minds of the villagers. The film, an unflinching portrayal of a 13-year-old girl's brutal gang-rape by three relatives in May 2017, has received international acclaim. However, for the villagers, and especially the victim's father, it is a stark reminder of the grim realities they still grapple with.

'To Kill A Tiger': An Unsettling Narration

The documentary, directed by Nisha Pahuja, unravels the harrowing journey of a girl who was violated during a wedding ceremony in the village. The perpetrators, who were relatives in their early 20s, were convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison in July 2018. Despite the grimness of the subject, the film offers a powerful exploration of the struggle for justice against entrenched social norms and biases.

Resistance and Persistence: The Fight for Justice

The victim's father, a daily-wage mason, has been at the forefront of this fight. He resisted pressure from the accused and their allies in the village to drop the charges. His refusal to settle the matter informally at the village council, or akhra, where the crime was first discussed, has earned him both respect and scorn within the community. The family's struggle for justice, however, has come at a steep price. They have incurred a debt of Rs 5 lakh, a significant sum for a laborer earning a daily wage.

The Role of Shrijan Foundation and the Impact of the Documentary

The Shrijan Foundation, an NGO working on gender sensitivity in the village, played a significant role in the creation of the documentary. The film has brought to light the harrowing tale of the crime and its aftermath, including scenes from the settlement meetings and the victim blaming that the family endured. While the father is apprehensive about the attention the documentary is drawing, he remains committed to his cause, in the hope that it will deter similar crimes in the future.

Meanwhile, the girl, now a Class 12 student, prefers to stay away from any discussions surrounding the incident. The documentary 'To Kill A Tiger', while painful for the family and the villagers, serves as a potent reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice and gender equality in the most remote corners of the world.