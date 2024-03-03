OSB Group Vows to Complete Delayed Gurugram Sector 109 Project, Explores Financing Options

In a significant development for the OSB Expressway Towers project in Gurugram's Sector 109, the promoter, OSB Group, has outlined a strategic plan to ensure the project's completion within the next 10 months. This pledge was made during a crucial meeting convened by the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (H-Rera) at the project site, attended by company management, the promoter, and 200 anxious buyers.

Strategic Financing Solutions

In a move to address the prolonged delay and financial hurdles that have plagued the OSB Expressway Towers project, Swaraj Singh Yadav, the promoter of OSB Group, announced two key financing strategies. The group is considering either the sale of the project's commercial component, consisting of numerous shops, or leveraging these assets through mortgage options with banking institutions. This innovative approach aims to generate the necessary funds for the resumption and completion of construction activities slated to begin on April 1.

Homebuyers' Concerns and Resolutions

The homebuyers, who have been awaiting the delivery of their homes for the last three years, expressed their frustrations over the stalled construction work. Represented by the Home Buyers' Association of the OSB Expressway Towers project, the group highlighted that 60% of the project had been completed, with the remainder languishing due to inactivity. In response, a resolution plan was proposed under the supervision of H-Rera to ensure the judicious use of funds and regular progress updates. A joint working group comprising buyers and OSB representatives will be established to oversee the execution of this plan.

Regulatory Oversight and Future Prospects

The H-Rera spokesperson confirmed their role as observers in the meeting, underscoring the regulatory body's commitment to facilitating a joint resolution plan. With the formation of a working group, there is renewed hope among stakeholders for the project's completion. Sanjeev Kumar, CEO of OSB Developers, reiterated the company's commitment to fulfilling its promises, marking a significant step towards resolving a long-standing issue that has affected numerous homebuyers.

As the OSB Expressway Towers project moves towards resumption, the collaborative efforts of the promoter, homebuyers, and regulatory authorities signal a positive shift. This development not only addresses the immediate concerns of the affected homebuyers but also sets a precedent for resolving similar issues within the real estate sector. With a clear plan in place and regulatory oversight, the future of the OSB Expressway Towers project looks promising, bringing hope to many who have waited years for a place to call home.